Beckley now running for lieutenant governor

Texas voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution. These were passed as bills during this year’s legislative sessions but require voter approval. Unofficial results show that Texans are poised to approve all eight amendments, including one proposal barring the state from limiting religious services, even during disasters like the coronavirus pandemic, and another changing eligibility requirements for judges. Turnout this year was lower than the last constitutional amendment election in 2019, with only about 9% of registered Texas voters casting a ballot. Turnout in odd-numbered years has always been low.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO