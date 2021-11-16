ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Beckley now running for lieutenant governor

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, announced Tuesday that she is running for lieutenant governor. Beckley has served two terms in State House District 65, serving much of southeast Denton County. She was one of...

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Edmondson: Who represents me now?

With the Texas Legislature concluding its third special session on Oct. 19, all new district maps for the Congressional, Senate, House and State Board of Education seats have been passed and were signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 25. According to the Texas Constitution, Article 4, Section 14, if...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2021

Double Oak was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our long-time leaders and greatest supporters. Mayor Emeritus Dick Cook passed away on October 2 on his 91stbirthday. Mr. Cook served 21 years of active duty and 10 years in the Navy reserves. He served the Town of Double Oak on Planning and Zoning, Water Board, Town Treasurer, and served 12 years as Mayor. In addition, he served three terms on the Denton County Veterans Board, and was very active with MOAA, Military Officers Association of America. Mayor Cook loved Double Oak, and he will be missed greatly.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County Judge Andy Eads files for reelection

Denton County Judge Andy Eads on Monday officially filed for reelection to lead the Denton County Commissioners Court for another four years. Eads, of Flower Mound, served as Precinct 4 Commissioner for 12 years before he was elected in 2018 as County Judge. His seat expires at the end of 2022, and he’ll be on the ballot in the March 2022 Republican Primary to serve another term as County Judge. The General Election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound P&Z commissioner announces candidacy for Town Council

A town board member announced Thursday night that he is running for Flower Mound Town Council. Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commissioner Robbie Cox announced during the public comment section of Thursday night’s that he’ll seek the Place 3 seat on Town Council, which is currently held by Ben Bumgarner and expires in May 2022. Bumgarner announced this week that he’s running for a local seat in the Texas House of Representatives.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound councilman running for Texas House seat

Flower Mound Mayor Pro Tem Ben Bumgarner announced Monday that he is running for the local seat in the Texas House of Representatives. On his Facebook page, Bumgarner said that “after much prayer and reflection I have deduced that I will be running” for the Republican nomination for House District 63, which represents much of southern Denton County and has been held by Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound since 2006. Instead of seeking reelection, Parker is running for the local State Senate District 12 seat, which is currently held by Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who announced this year that she won’t seek reelection.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County approves new district maps

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved new maps for the Commissioners Court, Justice of the Peace and Constable districts. The county re-examines the precinct maps every 10 years — after receiving new U.S. Census data — and redraws the maps to try to even out the populations.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village approves funding for nonprofits

This week, the Highland Village City Council approved nearly $50,000 in funding for area nonprofit organizations. Each year, the council allocates funds to support organizations that provide essential services to Highland Village residents, according to a city news release. To be eligible for city funding, the nonprofits’ services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to Highland Village residents on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton veteran honors fellow service members

A Vietnam War veteran’s longtime dream is now a daily reality inside Golden Triangle Mall in Denton where veterans, family members and others can learn about the service of Texas Veterans through the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame. Gary Steele, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Texas voters approve all 8 constitutional amendments

Texas voters took to the polls Tuesday to decide on eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution. These were passed as bills during this year’s legislative sessions but require voter approval. Unofficial results show that Texans are poised to approve all eight amendments, including one proposal barring the state from limiting religious services, even during disasters like the coronavirus pandemic, and another changing eligibility requirements for judges. Turnout this year was lower than the last constitutional amendment election in 2019, with only about 9% of registered Texas voters casting a ballot. Turnout in odd-numbered years has always been low.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD trustee announces reelection bid

Katherine Sells announced Wednesday that she will run for reelection to Place 4 on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees. “It has been an incredibly rewarding role for these five-plus years. I love the opportunity to serve and am proud of what we have accomplished together for our students, families, teachers and staff – but considering the leadership changes ahead for LISD, plus challenges wrought by COVID, I feel that I still have important work to do,” Sells said in a statement. “Continuity and experience matter more than ever right now.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County cuts the ribbon on new courthouse

As part of the Denton County Administrative Complex, the new building brings many staff members together in one location from the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square and the Carroll Courts Building. During the dedication ceremony on Thursday afternoon, county officials commemorated the 16 years of planning that went into the project, which was needed to bring a growing number of county staff members under one roof.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville names new city manager

The Lewisville City Council voted unanimously Monday to name Claire Powell as the city’s next city manager, replacing Donna Barron, who is retiring in January 2022. Powell, who has served as an assistant city manager in Lewisville since 2016, will become the eighth city manager in the city’s history and the second woman to hold the post, according to a city news release. Powell has more than 15 years of local government experience. She first joined Lewisville in 2011 as assistant city attorney, and became the Assistant City Manager over Development Services in 2016. Her responsibilities were further expanded in 2021, when the finance department, budget, municipal courts and human resources were organized under her.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
