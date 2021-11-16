Beckley now running for lieutenant governor

The Lewisville City Council voted unanimously Monday to name Claire Powell as the city’s next city manager, replacing Donna Barron, who is retiring in January 2022. Powell, who has served as an assistant city manager in Lewisville since 2016, will become the eighth city manager in the city’s history and the second woman to hold the post, according to a city news release. Powell has more than 15 years of local government experience. She first joined Lewisville in 2011 as assistant city attorney, and became the Assistant City Manager over Development Services in 2016. Her responsibilities were further expanded in 2021, when the finance department, budget, municipal courts and human resources were organized under her.
