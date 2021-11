The Philadelphia Phillies need to sign Starling Marte this offseason. Starling Marte needs to be on the Philadelphia Phillies next year. I’m manifesting this right here, right now. On Opening Day 2022, Marte will be in red pinstripes, calling Citizens Bank Park home. He’s the perfect fit for the Phillies’ needs in so many ways, and really the only option for them this offseason.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO