The St. Louis Blues came into their 15th game of the season having lost three games in a row. The odd thing is they were rarely outplayed an entire 60 minutes in those games. The Blues were the better team at times in all three games, but took their eye off the ball in too many late situations, whether that be in periods, power plays or at the very end of the game. Nevertheless, the end results spoke for themselves whether you wanted to think of the game play as decent or bad.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO