DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for ways to get around the Denver metro area or the state without having to rely on a vehicle, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang is another option. Back in May, CDOT expanded some of its Bustang services — adding weekdays, weekend and holiday trips. Now Bustang has expanded even more by offering an expanded route from Telluride to Grand Junction. This means people can take the bus connecting in cities all the way from the Denver metro area to the Western Slope to the San Juans. Each bus offers 51 seats. Amber Blake, Director of Division...

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO