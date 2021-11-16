ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with vax proof

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. “Yes, we are proud to announce that Times Square, wonderful celebration in Times...

www.miamiherald.com

#Times Square#Vax#The Times Square Alliance#The Macy
