Woman hires hitman from ‘Rent-A-Hitman’ online to kill her ex-husband, finds website is not real

Wendy Lynn Wein, 52

A real woman attempted to hire a hitman on a fake website.

Wendy Wein, age 53, found Rent-A-Hitman online and filled out a form asking for help killing her ex-husband.

Unfortunately for her, the website is owned by computer professional Bob Innes who initially launched it in 2005 to promote a hacking prevention business.

Years later he started checking the site’s inbox and found a lot of disturbing requests not related to his business.

Since then, he’s made the website into an obvious joke, and when he gets requests he turns them over to the police.

Wein wrote in her form that her ex had stolen $20,000 from her, and that she didn’t want to commit the crime herself. Innes forwarded her form to Michigan State Police, who tricked Wein into thinking they were representatives from the website, and got her to pay them.

They then charged her, and she pleaded guilty Friday (November 12th), and could face up to 9 years in prison.

