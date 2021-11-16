ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Urban Outfitters Put Hundreds of Home Decor Items on Sale, Just in Time to Make Your Place Cozy for the Holidays

People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough convention might tell us to spruce and upgrade our space in the spring (alongside a feverish amount of post-winter cleaning), there is a case to be made for elevating your home right now, mid-fall and pre-holidays. After all, if you're going to be receiving guests and hosting from late November...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

14 Fragrant Indoor Plants That’ll Make Your Home Smell Amazing

As colder weather closes in, gardens wither and windows stay shut but that doesn’t mean your home is doomed to smell stale and stuffy. You needn’t resort to commercial air fresheners, either, since the right houseplants can scent your indoor space while adding natural beauty. Whether you fancy floral, fruity,...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Outfitters#Decor Items#Just In Time#Coffee#Home Decor Items On Sale#Grecian
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bestproducts.com

40 Things You Should Never Buy at a Thrift Store

Whenever you can buy a secondhand or vintage treasure for your home, we say go for it! Buying used is often an easy way to find inexpensive, high-quality, and one-of-a-kind pieces. But in some cases, preowned or old items can be unsanitary, more expensive, and—in worst-case scenarios—dangerous. So the next time you scour your favorite thrift shop (or an antique store or garage sale), think twice about these items.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
BHG

The 12 Best Pajamas for Women to Give as The Coziest Holiday Gifts This Year

Nice pajamas are a universally beloved everyday luxury. They make us feel more way comfortable and put together, somehow making our lives feel less chaotic as the day ends. We don't usually invest in them for ourselves, though, which is exactly what makes them the perfect gift to give and get. Below, we're rounding up the most indulgent pajamas anyone would be thrilled to unwrap.
APPAREL
westernmassnews.com

9 Ways to Decorate Your Front Door for the Holidays

This winter front door display is layered with holiday cheer. See how you can personalize your home's entrance with holiday front door decorations, including evergreen wreaths, garlands, pinecones, and pops of plaid.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
Indy100

15 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cave-Like Kitchen Becomes an Airy, Chef’s Cook Space With IKEA Cabinets and a $100 Marble Backsplash Hack

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When interior decorator Katie Woodman and her husband, Joseph, first found their split-level house in Ft. Collins, Colorado, they fell hard for its unique features including a treehouse-like upper deck, a huge wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a large solarium perfect for plant babies. For as much charm as the home packed though, some of the ‘70s era quirks just didn’t mesh with the couple’s aesthetic, from orange floral carpeting and popcorn ceilings to dark wood doors and trim plus a few weirdly-placed walls, the worst of which was bringing their cook space down.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

80 DIY Christmas Decorations to Transform Your Home Into a Winter Wonderland

'Tis the season for decking your halls (and trees, walls, doors...you get the picture). Sometimes using store-bought (or even more convenient—ordering them online) decorations is the way to go, but there's something so special and charming about homespun DIY Christmas decorations that money simply cannot buy. Case in point: These thoughtful Christmas craft ideas and projects are impossibly easy, make for hours of family fun and are easy on the wallet (we could all use a little extra dough to spend on gifts for kids and stocking stuffers).
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

This Sneaky Trick Will Make Your House Smell Amazing All the Time

Your home probably smells great most of the time, but does it smell amazing all the time? Of course, candles, reed diffusers, room sprays, and incense can help, but these products only work for a certain period of time. To combat this, @rootedbymartine on TikTok figured out a way to make their house smell wonderful all the time without temporary (and sometimes expensive) scented products.
RECIPES
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
People

People

159K+
Followers
34K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy