'Squid Game' stars ready for Hollywood

Lauren Ridloff is finally ready to slow down. After months of being on the road promoting Eternals, she's looking cozy on Zoom as she gets ready to talk about the film some more with me. But things are different now that the film, which was pushed back due to the pandemic, is actually out. Even though it's a Marvel movie, Lauren is still surprised to hear all the good things about how fans have embraced her character Makkari. And yes, she's definitely seen those very thirsty fancams of Drukkari.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO