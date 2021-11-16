ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Squid Game' stars ready for Hollywood

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator and stars of "Squid Game" discuss the Netflix show's success...

Family Proof

Season Two Of ‘Squid Game’ In The Works?

The director of “Squid Game,” the dystopic South Korean TV series on Netflix, expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season. “We are in the talks for Season Two,” writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday. “It’s all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

Squid Game will return for a second season

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has confirmed that the South Korean Netflix megahit is officially coming back. If Netflix hadn’t renewed Squid Game, canonically the streamer’s most-watched original series, well, it would’ve been a damn shame. But the corporate gods smiled upon us today, and the South Korean survival drama is confirmed to be coming back for a second season. Besides, you really can’t argue with those audience metrics. The good news came from the mouth of the series creator himself, writer and director Hwang Dong-Hyuk.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is a vision in stunning strapless dress with a flirty twist

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon swapped her now-iconic green tracksuit for a very different look on Monday for a special screening of the Netflix show in Los Angeles. The 27-year-old looked world's away from her dishevelled appearance on the hit show, turning heads in a beautiful strapless black dress with flirty sheer fringing across the bust and along the hem. Adding an unconventional twist to her elegant outfit, Jung opted for a pair of chunky black biker boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Hollywood#Ap Archive
ABC Action News

Voice of Squid Games Doll Reagen To

Squid Game has officially broken records, becoming Netflix's biggest series launch by reaching more than 111 million viewers! We got the opportunity to speak to the voice behind the infamous Squid Game doll, Teagen To. Reagan’s role has become a viral phenomenon. SNL even did a recent skit featuring her...
TV & VIDEOS
The Spokesman-Review

Ready for ‘Squid Game’ Season 2? Creator says it’s on the way

The creator of the wildly popular South Korean hit TV show “Squid Game” is planning a second season. The nine-part Netflix global sensation has been watched by more than 110 million people internationally and became the company’s most-watched series launch in its history since it premiered in September. “We are...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

From Dinner With Ted Sarandos to Rubbing Elbows With Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside ‘Squid Game’ Stars’ Hollywood Takeover

“It’s unbelievable,” Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said just before 8 p.m. on Monday night as he reached the end of the show’s first red carpet event in Hollywood. The writer-director was commenting on the reception he and his actors have received since arriving in Los Angeles days earlier but the adjective could easily apply to, well, everything. Squid Game debuted Sept. 17 on Netflix and it took only 17 days “and 111 million global fans” for the nine-episode series to become the streamer’s biggest series ever, and the first to surpass 100 million views, per Netflix. The South Korean series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

The Future of Squid Game Revealed

Watch: Necessary Realness: Will Morgan Survive the Dalgona Game?. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, AP Entertainment released on Twitter a red-carpet interview with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirming that season two of the Netflix megahit series is in the works. "There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so...
TV SERIES
NYLON

Jung Ho-Yeon’s Style Evolution, From Runway Model To Squid Game Star

You might be familiar with Jung Ho-Yeon from her hit role in Squid Game, but the model-turned-rising actress has always been in the public eye. The 27-year-old first got her start on Season 4 of Korea’s Next Top Model back in 2013, where she placed in second. Later, Jung made her international modeling debut with Louis Vuitton back in 2016 and with her then-signature fiery red hair, she became one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels and a street style regular during fashion week.
WORLD
umassmedia.com

"Squid Game" and capitalism

I suppose many have seen the recent Netflix blockbuster series “Squid Game,” and if not have at least heard of it, and are planning to watch it soon. The show has been a big hit worldwide, with people fascinated by its different themes. Although I can write pages on the wonderful artistic elements of "Squid Game", I am here to focus and highlight the forgotten concepts that the show tried to resurface back to its audience. The clearest one to me was uncovering the downsides of the capitalist world we live in today.
TV & VIDEOS
lionsdigest1.com

Must-See Show: Squid Game

Squid Game puts you on the edge of your seat with plot twists that you don’t see coming, taking seemingly innocent childhood games to the next level with deadly consequences. The TV series was released on Netflix on Sept. 21, 2021, and ever since then, that’s been all anyone has talked about. The question is … is Squid Game really worth the hype?
TV SERIES
Columbian

‘Squid Game’ top Netflix list

NEW YORK — Netflix on Tuesday rolled out a new website that measures its most-viewed films and series by the number of hours users spend watching them. The results? People are watching “Squid Game” and the new action-adventure film “Red Notice” maybe even more than you would have guessed. According...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

'Eternals' Star Lauren Ridloff Is Ready for Hollywood to Tell Different Stories About Deaf People

Lauren Ridloff is finally ready to slow down. After months of being on the road promoting Eternals, she's looking cozy on Zoom as she gets ready to talk about the film some more with me. But things are different now that the film, which was pushed back due to the pandemic, is actually out. Even though it's a Marvel movie, Lauren is still surprised to hear all the good things about how fans have embraced her character Makkari. And yes, she's definitely seen those very thirsty fancams of Drukkari.
MOVIES
NME

‘My Name”s Han So-hee in talks to join K-drama starring ‘Squid Game”s Wi Ha-joon

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon joined the cast of upcoming K-drama series K Project (working title), which might also star My Name. Earlier today (November 18), JTBC reported that Wi had been cast in the forthcoming series, quoting an unnamed industry representative. The Squid Game actor’s agency MSTeam Entertainment later confirmed the news in a statement to Sports Today, adding that “the exact details are currently being sorted out”, as translated by Soompi.
MOVIES
swiowanewssource.com

'I was a mess': JoJo looks back on her career

On the red carpet for the American Music Awards, JoJo discusses her career highs and lows in the music industry, while Italian rockers Måneskin say they can't believe how far they've come since winning Eurovision in the spring. (Nov. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
MUSIC
NME

Watch the action-packed teaser for ‘Bad And Crazy’ starring ‘Squid Game”s Wi Ha-joon

IQIYI has unveiled a first look into its upcoming original series Bad and Crazy, starring Lee Dong-wook and Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon. The trailer opens with a montage of thrilling fight scenes involving Lee’s character, detective Ryu Soo-yeol. Bright red letters spelling “BAD” flash across the shot of him raising his arms in victory after a fight in the rain.
TV & VIDEOS

