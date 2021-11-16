'Squid Game' stars ready for Hollywood

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has confirmed that the South Korean Netflix megahit is officially coming back. If Netflix hadn’t renewed Squid Game, canonically the streamer’s most-watched original series, well, it would’ve been a damn shame. But the corporate gods smiled upon us today, and the South Korean survival drama is confirmed to be coming back for a second season. Besides, you really can’t argue with those audience metrics. The good news came from the mouth of the series creator himself, writer and director Hwang Dong-Hyuk.
Comments / 0