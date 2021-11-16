ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Landlord removes entire wall featuring Banksy artwork

By Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXJab_0cyMZO8y00

An entire wall featuring a mural painted by the artist Banksy has been removed from the side of a shop in Suffolk .

The work, which featured a child with a crowbar kneeling next door to a sandcastle, was cut out of the wall of an empty shop in the coastal town of Lowestoft.

Workmen were seen carefully removing the work of art by cutting it out of the brick and plaster which make up the wall of the former electrical shop

Pictures show a yellow telehandler removing the painted part of the wall which was protected with a screen and wooden boards.

Workmen were then seen loading the slab onto a truck, before it was taken to an undisclosed location.

As yet it is unclear whether the artwork will be sold at auction, although other works by Banksy have sold in millions.

Some locals were unhappy with the development. Writing on Facebook , Brandon Eames described the removal as “stupidity” and “disrespectful”.

He wrote: “Now being shipped off to sell at public auction.. This is terrible. Why spend the money to protect it then just take it away...”

Matthew Cook added: “Greed, lack of understanding, lack of respect.

“Remove a painted artwork all because who did it... its a joke tbh and should have been allowed. Sets a bad precedent.”

In a statement, East Suffolk Council said: “We have spoken with the landlord of this property who has confirmed the artwork is being removed.”

Before the arrival of the artwork on the shop’s wall, the building was initially up for sale for £300,000. It was, however, re-listed for £500,000 after Banksy confirmed that the mural was his, following a so-called “spraycation” on the east coast.

The street artist claimed responsibility for 10 pieces of work around the coast in East Anglia over the summer.

Four murals appeared in Lowestoft, attracting crowds of people to the town. These included the mural on the side of the shop, one near to the railway station, another in a park and one on the beach.

Comments / 2

Related
Action News Jax

Christopher Walken purposely destroys Banksy artwork in BBC comedy finale

Banksy has been known to destroy his own artwork, but the British street artist was topped by actor Christopher Walken. Walken, who was appearing in Wednesday’s season finale of the BBC comedy series “The Outlaws,” used a roller to paint over a piece artwork by Banksy, which was on the side of a building in the artist’s hometown of Bristol, The New York Times reported.
CELEBRITIES
mixmag.net

Banksy artwork worth £10 million painted over by Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken has destroyed one of Banksy’s original artworks on the set of the BBC drama, The Outlaws. The graffiti marked the wall of a Bristolian building, where one of Banksy’s famed rat paintings sat on top of two spray cans with the tag ‘Banksy’ just above it. Although the...
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Real Banksy artwork painted over in BBC series The Outlaws

The series is set in Bristol where both its writer and creator Stephen Merchant, and artist Banksy, hail from. A piece of art created by Banksy is painted over by Hollywood star Christopher Walken in the final episode of BBC series The Outlaws. The six-part comedy-drama, which Stephen Merchant co-created...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Banksy artwork removed from old electrical shop in Lowestoft

A Banksy mural has been removed from a building in Lowestoft. The work, which depicts a child with a crowbar next to a sandcastle and paving slab, appeared on the side of an old shop in the town in August. Workmen were at the scene on Sunday cutting it out...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Observer

Another Banksy Mural Is Going to Be Removed and Auctioned Off

The elusive street artist Banksy has certainly kept himself busy over the last couple of years; during the peak of the pandemic, the graffiti artist created many homages to the routines and health care workers that were keeping the world safe. Now, new reports indicate that a Banksy mural of a child brandishing a crowbar in Lowestoft, England will go up for auction in the United States via Julien’s Auctions in California. Auctions have been built around showcase Banksy items many times before, and one of his cheekiest prints recently sold for upwards of $1 million.
DESIGN
BBC

Banksy: Lowestoft artwork to be auctioned in US

A Banksy mural removed from the wall of a former shop will go on sale in the US, auctioneers have said. The work, of a child with a crowbar, originally next to a sandcastle and lifted paving slab, appeared in August in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Workmen were at the scene on...
VISUAL ART
rvahub.com

Mending Walls Artwork Stolen

Spotted on the Mending Walls Facebook. Mending Walls has been about bringing people together through creative means. It is baffling that someone would try to silence this conversation. Our purpose is to inspire empathy and connection. We were very excited to invite you all to see the final display created...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Murals#The Wall#East Suffolk Council
blooloop.com

Rijksmuseum digitising entire collection of 1.1 million artworks

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has teamed up with Dell Technologies to digitise its entire collection of 1.1 million artworks, making it accessible to all by 2023. In 2012, the Rijksmuseum became one of the world’s first museums to make its entire collection accessible through the Rijksstudio website. Dell’s storage solutions will enable the institution to continue this process.
MUSEUMS
cbs19news

Seeking artworks featuring loggerhead shrike

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources' Restore the Wild Artwork Competition is coming back with more options. According to a release, artists can submit artwork to support Restore the Wild's mission of creating and maintaining habitat to help wildlife in Virginia thrive. For last year's...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sonoma Index Tribune

Artwork featured in I-T stolen from truck

An art piece featured on the front page of the Index-Tribune on Sept. 13 was stolen from Sonoma artist Maria Colin’s vehicle just before Halloween. Colin said her artwork was taken from her truck that was parked on the corner of Third Street West and Andrieux Street while she was visiting her father. The art piece holds not just monetary value, but sentimental value, too. It was the first art piece she and her father created together.
SONOMA, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Baby Barn Owl Mid-Run

Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Terrifying Historical Artifacts — And The Disturbing Stories Behind Them

Centuries ago in the Czech Republic, people came up with an unusual way to warn each other of upcoming droughts and famines. When the water level dropped, people marked boulders in the Elbe River. The stones, which were only visible during the droughts, became known as “hunger stones.” These ominous signs warned people in the area of a bad harvest, a food shortage, and a major crisis that was surely on the way.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Teen discovers abandoned diner from the 1950s in perfect condition

Amazing video shows the moment a teen holidaymaker discovered an abandoned diner from the 1950s that was left in perfect condition. 15-year-old Rylee stumbled upon the perfectly-preserved, abandoned diner whilst exploring a forest on holiday with her family in Tennessee. The family went on to explore and found the mysterious...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy