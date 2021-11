Super Dragon Ball Heroes, since first hitting the anime scene, has explored some dangerous new territory for the world of the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, with the mad scientist of the Dark Demon Dimension, Fuu, being at the forefront of villainy throughout the run of the spin-off. Now, the nefarious antagonist has returned to the series following the defeat of Goku Black and his Super Saiyan 3 Rose form, sporting a brand new transformation which was enough to defeat not just on Gogeta, but two, proving this form is unlike anything that has come before.

