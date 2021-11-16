Carbon monoxide kills 3 in SE Grand Rapids

A Kent County medical examiner has determined Ruby Dean Roberts, age 78, Ellay Mae Brown, age 60, and Zadai Ashford, just 4 months old died from carbon monoxide exposure.

The three were found dead in a vehicle parked in their own driveway on November 4. They lived at 3166 Brookshire Drive.

At the scene, Grand Rapids police stated foul play was not suspected. However, they are investigating the manner and circumstances in which the three died.

They were found in a 2010 Hyundai Tuscon just before `10 in the morning. A passerby called 911. Grand Rapids police have the vehicle as part of the investigation.

Death certificates state the interval between death is between minutes and hours. It's unclear how long the three were in the car before being found, or what exactly caused the carbon monoxide to build in the vehicle. All three deaths are determined accidental.

The official cause of death for Ruby, Ellay Mae, and Zadai is stated as "exposure to carbon monoxide from automobile."

The family laid the three to rest Monday. Donations to help can be made here .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube