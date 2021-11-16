Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools closing next week due to illness, low staffing

Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools will be closed next week because of sick staff members and being short-staffed.

“On most days in the recent few weeks, we have not been able to fill all classrooms with certified teachers, and often have had to combine classes to get through the day,” district officials said in an announcement Tuesday. “Additionally, the number of students absent due to illness is rising.”

The district will be closed Nov. 22-23 before the Thanksgiving holiday, hoping a nine-day closure will allow for a thorough cleanse of school buildings and give time for staff and students to get well.

Child care will be available and athletics will still continue next week.

Officials hope schools will be fully-staffed, students’ attendance will be closer to 100% and schools and focus on teaching and learning come Monday, Nov. 29.

“We may continue to see COVID cases rise even after the Thanksgiving break, but the good news is that Kalamazoo County is doing much better than our surrounding counties,” the announcement said. “I do want to encourage staff and families, if they have not already done so, to consider using the additional time off to get their vaccinations or booster shot. Out common goal is to keep children in school. With the loss of learning time last year, we have lots of catching up to do. Whatever each family can do to support this goal, I am grateful for.”