National weather forecast for November 16

(Tuesday, November 23, 2021) Lake effect snow showers taper off Tuesday. Our weather stays fairly quiet after that up through Thanksgiving. Rain and snow showers return at the end of the week. Areas north of Binghamton have the best chance of seeing any snow showers Tuesday morning, but little to...
Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Couple Of Cold Nights Ahead!. After a frosty start, lots of sunshine for Tuesday with a lighter breeze from the North. Highs will struggle to hit 50. Mostly clear and cold again Tuesday night with lows back in the upper 20’s to near 30. Mostly sunny...
Comments / 0