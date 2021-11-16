ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

$5,000 reward offered for East Cleveland homicide suspect

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SA6lC_0cyMYwkX00

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward that leads to the arrest of Hakeem Ali Shomo, who is wanted in connection to the kidnapping, torturing and killing of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer.

Shomo is wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 10.

Pointer was found dead in a burned-out house on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland. Four people have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in connection with her death, and a 17-year-old girl faces charges in juvenile court.

RELATED : Four plead not guilty to murder in Alishah Pointer killing

Authorities are reminding those close to Shomo that providing assistance to him can result in criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

New state office is designed to help first responders

Governor Mike DeWine announced a new initiative Monday to support Ohio’s first responders and help them process the stress and pressure of their jobs. The Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness is a new division within the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy