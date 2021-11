Thank your lucky stars for the existence of frozen shoestring fries. A bit of time in the oven and you've got fries at home without the frying. And there is no better way to dress up french fries than with parsley and garlic. The secret here is to toss the fries with the parsley and garlic mixture as soon as they come out of the oven to make sure the fries cling to this heavenly topping, and then put them back in the oven for another minute until the garlic is fragrant. This is a simple way to upgrade fries, and make it easy on yourself if hosting a party. Serving suggestion: steak!

