ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Remembering Julio Lugo’s time with the Tampa Bay Rays

By Jameus Mooney
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer major league shortstop Julio Lugo suddenly passed away on Nov. 15 at the age of 45, just a day shy of his 46th birthday. ESPN’s Enrique Rojas is reported that Lugo suffered a heart attack. Lugo is perhaps best known for his time in Boston where he won...

rayscoloredglasses.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Alex Cora, ex-Red Sox teammates react to Julio Lugo's death

The Boston Red Sox community lost one of its own Monday. Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo died Monday at age 45 of an apparent heart attack. The Dominican Republic native played three seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2009 and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox.
MLB
thetampabay100.com

Former Devil Rays shortstop Julio Lugo dies

Julio Lugo, who played parts of four seasons of baseball in Tampa Bay when the team was known as the Devil Rays, died of an apparent heart attack in the Dominican Republic on Monday. He was 45, set to turn 46 Tuesday. He signed with the Devil Rays as a...
MLB
WRDW-TV

Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ‘07 champs, has died

(AP) - The Boston Red Sox say former major league shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team. ESPN reported that Lugo’s family presumed the cause of death to be a heart attack. Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Lugo
Fox News

World Series champ Julio Lugo dead at 45

Julio Lugo, a former MLB infielder who was a part of the 2007 Boston Red Sox World Series championship, has died from an apparent heart attack, his family said. He was 45. Lugo’s family told ESPN of the former MLB player’s death. Lugo, who was born in the Dominican Republic,...
MLB
Boston 25 News

Photos: Julio Lugo through the years

Photos: Julio Lugo through the years Julio Lugo #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals during warmups for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 18, 2009 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won 7-3. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Remembering a long-ago gesture of kindness from Julio Lugo

Just a quick story about the late Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo, who died on Monday in the Dominican Republic, one day shy of his 46th birthday. While the reporter-player dynamic is often collegial, every day begins with the possibility that it turns adversarial. That's just the nature of our respective jobs. Athletes perform, journalists inevitably criticize.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#Espn#The Houston Astros#The Devil Rays#Blue Jays#Fangraphs#The Los Angeles Dodgers
TMZ.com

MLB's Julio Lugo Dead At 45 After Heart Attack

10:55 AM PT -- The Red Sox just confirmed the news ... saying, "The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo." "We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family." The Tampa Bay Rays added ... "We are saddened to hear...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
Lone Star Ball

The problem with signing Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder/jack of all trades Chris Taylor is the new hotness right now. At a time when versatility is highly prized, Taylor is hitting the market as the most versatile player on the market. He played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in 2021. Over the past several seasons with the Dodgers, he’s provided Los Angeles the flexibility to mix and match with their starting lineups, moving Taylor around to wherever he might be needed. As teams are looking to emulate that approach, they are looking for Chris Taylor-esque players, and, well, whaddya know, Chris Taylor himself is on the free agent market, and they don’t get more Chris Taylor-esque than the original model.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

189K+
Followers
378K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy