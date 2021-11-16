ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber hang out, cruising on a pickup truck and out to lunch

By Andrea Pérez
 6 days ago

Besties, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been hanging out a lot over the last couple of days. The two friends were spotted this past Sunday in California on their way to the Beverly Grill restaurant to grab some lunch.

On this casual outing, Kendall wore a beige floral skirt paired with a white sleveless top and some classic black loafers. Hailey, Victoria Secret’s latest supermodel, looked more sporty with a matching green sweatshirt and pants with white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSHQk_0cyMYovx00 GrosbyGroup

Prior to that, the two were seen cruising in Kendall’s tan vintage 1965 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck...with her dog, Pyro , a Doberman Pinscher. It is said that the two models were on their way to pilates in West Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CM6qU_0cyMYovx00 GrosbyGroup
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber together riding Kendall’s classic pickup truck

And just of few days before that, Kendall and Hailey were together at their friend Lauren Perez’s Beach Wedding. Model Bella Hadid also joined them as part of the wedding party and celebrations. All of them looking beautiful as bridesmaids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAT3x_0cyMYovx00 GrosbyGroup
Friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber look fabulous at Lauren Perez’s Beach Wedding

