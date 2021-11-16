ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Would Chris Taylor’s Departure Mean for the Dodgers?

By Andy Lane Chapman
thinkbluepc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hot Stove season is starting to heat up in Major League Baseball, as some free agents and trades are beginning to happen. Many think that there will be a flurry of moves before the December 1st deadline in which a new collective bargaining agreement needs to be met. New Dodger...

Comments / 1

FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
Lone Star Ball

The problem with signing Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder/jack of all trades Chris Taylor is the new hotness right now. At a time when versatility is highly prized, Taylor is hitting the market as the most versatile player on the market. He played every position except first base, pitcher and catcher in 2021. Over the past several seasons with the Dodgers, he’s provided Los Angeles the flexibility to mix and match with their starting lineups, moving Taylor around to wherever he might be needed. As teams are looking to emulate that approach, they are looking for Chris Taylor-esque players, and, well, whaddya know, Chris Taylor himself is on the free agent market, and they don’t get more Chris Taylor-esque than the original model.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Corey Seager Declines Qualifying Offer, What it Means for LA

The offseason is in full swing for the Dodgers, as they begin to gain more clarity on their free agency outlook. After extending qualifying offers to Chris Taylor and Corey Seager before Sunday’s deadline, the Dodgers have already received an answer from one of the two. Corey Seager will decline...
MLB
baseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Qualifying Offers for Seager and Taylor but Not Kershaw, Kelly’s Option Declined, + GGs & FAs

The Dodgers extended qualifying offers to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor but not to Clayton Kershaw. Jeff is here to talk about what it all means, who’s going to accept and who’s going to decline, and what (if anything) the lack of a QO to Kershaw means. He’ll also talk about the Dodgers declining their option on Joe Kelly, the Dodgers being shut out in the National League Gold Glove voting, and potential free agent targets Jon Gray, Carlos Rodon, Andrew Heaney, and Nick Castellanos.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Among LA’s 3 Who Are Extended Qualifying Offer

The Dodger made their first official moves with an eye on next season last night. Sunday was the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to their own free agents who meet certain criteria. Here’s how MLB.com’s Juan Toribio explains the financials of it. A qualifying offer is a one-year...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Insider Predicts New Team for Chris Taylor This Offseason

Every offseason is a big offseason when a team is a perennial contender. For the Dodgers, this winter seems especially pivotal. Dodgers franchise cornerstones, Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, and Chris Taylor are on the open market. One MLB expert believes Chris Taylor will be headed to the NL East.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Dodgers Offer QOs to Seager, Taylor But Not Kershaw

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to free agent All-Stars Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw. Seager and Taylor were among 14 players offered $18.4 million, one-year qualifying offer deals before the deadline Sunday night. If players reject those offers and sign with another club, their former team is entitled to draft pick compensation. Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career with Los Angeles, winning three Cy Young Awards and the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers. He was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 22 regular season starts but missed the postseason due to a left forearm injury that is not expected to require surgery.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reportedly Declines His $18.4 Million Qualifying Offer

The Dodgers will officially have to try to work on a deal with Chris Taylor. The utility man was given the qualifying offer after the 2021 season, which would have been worth $18.4 million if he had chosen to accept it. But according to Jon Heyman, that offer will be...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Giants, Red Sox, Rangers Interested in Signing Chris Taylor, Should LA Be Worried?

The MLB qualifying offer deadline came and went on Wednesday and as expected, Chris Taylor officially opted for free agency. The coveted utility man enters the market coming off his first career All-Star Game selection and a strong postseason where he led the Dodgers with a 1.202 OPS and four home runs. With his elite positional versatility and plus bat, a robust market is already forming around the former NLCS MVP.
MLB
thinkbluepc.com

Which Free Agent’s Exit Would Be Most Detrimental to Dodgers?

Every day it seems more likely that a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) will not be agreed upon by December 1, which means we are probably headed for a lockout. Today, a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan stated that the signings of several highly-coveted free agents, such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien could possibly go down before December 1.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Tigers Have Reached Out to Agents of Corey Seager and Chris Taylor

The 2021 offseason has one of the deepest shortstop markets in recent years. Los Angeles has two high-impact players in that position that are very much included in that market. Corey Seager and Chris Taylor are both free agents and the team will try to keep one, if not both. Seager already rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers and Taylor is expected to do the same.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dodgers: MLB Insider Sees LA Finding Chris Taylor Replacement via Trade

We’re in that weird little lull in the offseason where we can find almost anything Dodgers related posted by reputable insider and take the opportunity to explore the concept. For example, a recent article from The Athletic opined that, in the case of free agent Chris Taylor, LA may be more inclined to explore the trade market over engaging in a bidding war for the utility man.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor, Zach Lee Share Same View Of Trade

Since then, Taylor has performed like the player Lee was supposed to be. Meanwhile, Lee has thrown eight innings in the Majors after the trade. As Lee pitches in his seventh organization, he is not upset about the success Taylor has had, according Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times: "He's put himself in a great position.
MLB
FanSided

Why didn’t Dodgers extend Chris Taylor during 2021 season?

On Monday, Chris Taylor officially rejected the $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers, making him a free agent but attaching draft pick compensation to him should another team earn his signature. But did it really have to get to this point? The Dodgers already let their other...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Drawing Interest From One AL East Team

The Dodgers are going to have a lot of competition for their free agents. With so many names hitting the open market, Los Angeles is bound to have a few teams trying to outbid them for the services of a few guys. One name that might appeal to literally every...
NFL

