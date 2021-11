Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hanukkah is all about celebrating with friends and loved ones, and this year we've discovered a new trend that will quickly become your new favorite tradition. Hanukkah charcuterie boards are popping up all over Instagram, and each one looks more delicious than the last. While you'll likely have at least one large family meal this season (here are 29 Hanukkah recipes to try), you probably won't be feasting for eight days in a row.

13 DAYS AGO