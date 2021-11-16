ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Lady Gaga Didn’t Want to Meet Patrizia Reggiani Before Starring in House of Gucci

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

House of Gucci may follow the story...

wvli927.com

Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
In Style

Lady Gaga Said Her House of Gucci Trailer Was "Like a Science Lab"

During a recent junket for House of Gucci, Lady Gaga opened up about what it took to transform into espresso-sipping Italian murderess Patrizia Reggiani (spoiler: many wigs). "I love transformation, I love fashion, I love hair and makeup," Gaga stated in her quintessential list-making manner. "My trailer was like a science lab," she went on. "There [were] 15 wigs … Frederic Aspiras, who did my hair for the film, actually cut the wig on my head as [director Ridley Scott] was standing there directing him to cut my hair."
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Trauma for ‘House of Gucci’

It was a spring day in Rome when Lady Gaga’s sense of reality started to slip. For nine months while preparing for and shooting House of Gucci, Gaga stayed in character as Patrizia Reggiani, who married and ultimately ordered the 1995 murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. She spoke in a Northern Italian accent even when cameras weren’t rolling on the Ridley Scott film and tapped into her own history of trauma, including being raped by a music producer when she was 19, to depict Patrizia’s unraveling. One day while shooting a scene with Salma Hayek, who plays Patrizia’s confidant, Gaga...
In Style

Lady Gaga's Super-High Slit Wasn't the Only Surprise in Her Latest Red Carpet Look

There isn't a red carpet that can't use a dose of Lady Gaga. And now that she's out promoting House of Gucci, fans are being treated to high-watt fashion moments leading up to the film's U.S. premiere later this month, including a show-stopping purple gown with a super-high slit and — to the delight of photographers and Little Monsters everywhere — a long light-as-air cape that she dramatically tossed into the air behind her.
thatgrapejuice.net

Lady Gaga Sparkles at the ‘House of Gucci’ UK Premiere

The multi-hyphenated superstar glowed a potent shade of purple tonight on the red carpet of the ‘House of Gucci’ UK premiere in London. Set for worldwide release on November 24, the film sees Mother Monster play Patrizia Reggiani: the ex-wife of Gucci who was convicted of orchestrating his hit after he had an affair.
My Clallam County

Lady Gaga says one of the best lines in 'House of Gucci' was improvised

Lady Gaga is sharing some secrets about her upcoming movie House of Gucci, in which she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the ambitious socialite who orchestrated the death of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “Applause” singer revealed that one of the standout lines heard in the movie’s first...
wxerfm.com

Lady Gaga launches makeup collection inspired by ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga recently released a limited-edition eyeshadow palette inspired by her latest album, Love For Sale. Now, she’s come out with an entire capsule makeup collection inspired by her new movie, House of Gucci. The new “Casa Gaga” collection is now available at HausLabs.com and on Amazon. According to the...
The Sanford Herald

Lady Gaga channelled 'pain' into House of Gucci

Lady Gaga used her "pain" from being raped to drive her 'House of Gucci' performance. The 35-year-old star - who revealed earlier this year she was sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was 19 - portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered a hit on fashion heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the new film and she immersed herself in the feelings stemming from the worst experiences of her life to give her character the right voice.
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga and Bimini Bon Boulash Are Among the Best Dressed Stars on House of Gucci's Red Carpet

Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, House of Gucci is the high-fashion, true-crime indulgence we've been waiting for all year. Premiering on Tuesday Nov. 9 at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square and on Nov. 24 in the United States, the movie is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed (2000) by Sara Gay Forden and is directed by Ridley Scott, with costumes by Janty Yates.
KTVZ

Lady Gaga delivered drama on the ‘House of Gucci’ red carpet

Like a bird of paradise, Lady Gaga stunned on the red carpet in a sheer, ultraviolet Gucci ensemble at the London premiere of “House of Gucci” on Tuesday. Dressed in her signature platform heels and glittering smoked-out eyeshadow, Gaga worked the cameras as she tossed her trailing chiffon cape into the air with enough dramatic force to create two enormous wings.
reviewjournal.com

Lady Gaga on sinking into her ‘House of Gucci’ role

Lady Gaga, late afternoon in Los Angeles, was talking about life vs. movies. She made it clear that after her shows in Vegas, her life is not lounging in Gucci. “You don’t want to know what I wear,” she teased and then filled in the blank: “It’s party sweats, baby!”
No Film School

The 'House of Gucci' Dialogue Coach Didn't Like Lady Gaga’s Accent

It's hard to express how excited we have been for House of Gucci. Not only do we get a second Ridley Scott movie in one year, but the trailers have been so much fun. One of the highlights, if not the highlight, is Lady Gaga's performance. She's been amazing at showcasing her method acting as Patrizia Reggiani, the Italian woman who married into the Gucci name and shook things up, so to speak.
wbch.com

Ridley Scott responds to Patrizia Reggiani's 'House of Gucci' criticism

(NOTE NATURE, LANGUAGE) Ridley Scott did not mince words when he finally broke his silence on Patrizia Reggiani's scathing criticism of his upcoming House of Gucci film. Reggiani, who is played by Lady Gaga in the movie, was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci. In April, she publicly blasted the upcoming flick for "stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system."
NME

‘House Of Gucci’ review: Lady Gaga brings down the fashion house

Few movies enjoy a viral moment before they’re even released, but few movies have Lady Gaga improvising an iconic line like: “Father, son and House of Gucci”. There’s more to this opulent crime biopic than kitsch, but kitsch is a big part of its appeal. Directed without restraint by Ridley Scott, it’s a bewildering blend of high fashion, high camp and high tragedy that’s chaotic but also wildly entertaining.
