The Real Reason Lady Gaga Didn’t Want to Meet Patrizia Reggiani Before Starring in House of Gucci

It was a spring day in Rome when Lady Gaga’s sense of reality started to slip. For nine months while preparing for and shooting House of Gucci, Gaga stayed in character as Patrizia Reggiani, who married and ultimately ordered the 1995 murder of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci. She spoke in a Northern Italian accent even when cameras weren’t rolling on the Ridley Scott film and tapped into her own history of trauma, including being raped by a music producer when she was 19, to depict Patrizia’s unraveling. One day while shooting a scene with Salma Hayek, who plays Patrizia’s confidant, Gaga...

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO