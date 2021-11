As Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson peers into the city’s future, he is sure of one thing: For that future to be a good one, the city is going to need additional revenue. And to get the revenue, Milwaukee will need to find a way to repair its fractured relationship with the state Legislature. “Certainly we have suffered some of the constraints of the state’s relationship with the city in terms of our budgeting,” Johnson told Wisconsin Examiner. “If you look forward to the year 2023 and beyond, the city’s in some very dire financial straits. And the only way for us to be able to overcome those is with true partnerships with Madison and the state government.”

