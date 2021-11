Back in the days before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, royal tours were something of a regular occurrence for the British royal family. All of those official visits abroad were, of course, swiftly halted when many countries began to go into lockdown in early 2020, but now, as vaccination rates have gone up and the world has begun to resume some of its previous activities, so too have the royals. This week, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are out on their first overseas trip since the start of the pandemic.

