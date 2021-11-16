40% Off Eco Tools or Real Techniques Brush Sets and Makeup Brushes

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve long been coveting the endlessly functional and versatile lines of cleaning and household supplies Full Circle puts out. The brand has a focus on eco-conscious manufacturing and materials, with plenty of sustainable bamboo handles on their cleaning tools, recycled plastic parts, and even a new line of cleaning supplies that are top-to-bottom compostable (I’m obsessed). Their products also emphasize non-toxic ingredients, so they’re safe to use around kids, pets, in the kitchen — really anywhere. And to top it all off, they’re all modern and stylish in design, so you won’t be embarrassed if your guests spot your cleaning tools out in the open.

