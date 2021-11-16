ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40% Off Eco Tools or Real Techniques Brush Sets and Makeup Brushes

Cover picture for the articleUlta’s Hello Holiday Sale ends today! Don’t forget to take advantage...

TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Makeup Tools

Perfect Corp. and UK skincare brand No7 came together to create a personalized foundation shade finder and analysis tool that provides unique recommendations based on a user's skin needs and skin tone. Leveraging artificial intelligence and augmented reality technology, the beauty tool taps into big data and a virtual experience to provide perfect makeup shade matches.
GreenMatters

Our Favorite Eco-Friendly Makeup Brushes

When trying to buy eco-friendly makeup brushes, you may be surprised to learn that many companies make their bristles out of animal hair or fur. Whether it’s mink, sable, squirrel, horse, boar, or goat, any bristles made from animals are far from cruelty-free — in fact, they are sometimes made from animals being raised on factory farms for the fur industry.
POPSUGAR

15 Best Eyeshadow Brushes That Should Be in Every Makeup Kit

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Eyeshadow brushes are key for creating fun eye makeup looks. Every makeup kit should...
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Hair Straightener Brush of 2021

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re a gal on the go, sometimes an elaborate morning routine is just way too time consuming, especially if you haven’t even had your coffee yet. Enter the hair straightener brush! This fabulous invention cuts your routine basically in half, while smoothing out your hair and adding tons of volume and shine. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or styling tool newbie, you’re sure to find the best straightening brush for your hair on this list. See you never, stressful mornings!
Elite Daily

The Best Lip Brushes, According To A Makeup Artist

Much like blending out a smoky eye or accentuating your bone structure with highlighter, when it comes to applying lipstick, your brush can make the job a whole lot easier. The best lip brushes will vary slightly depending on what kind of look you're going for and your own personal preferences, but according to Dani Schmidt, global makeup artist for Sigma Beauty, they all have one thing in common: synthetic bristles. "Natural-haired brushes tend to fray, which defeats the purpose [when creating] a perfected lip," Schmidt explains, noting that a good synthetic brush will better hold and apply product than a brush made with animal hairs.
musingsofamuse.com

Skincare 25% Off Any 2 Items or More

Almost all skincare.com brands are on sale at the moment including Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, and more with their 2 for 25% off offer. Purchase two or more products and get 25% off using code 2FOR25. Enjoy!
cityline.tv

How To Use The Right Brush For Your Makeup

Are you confident in what your makeup brushes can do for you? Here’s the thing, a lot of us have collected quite a few tools and brushes over the years. They end up at the bottom of our makeup bag, or the back of our drawer, uncleaned. And then we pick one up after a while and forget what it’s for, right?
TMZ.com

This Cleansing Brush Will Put in the Work

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Sometimes a face towel and hot water just won't cut it to get the gunk and junk out of your pores -- and where those fail ... this will succeed. The Electric Dual Mode Facial...
musingsofamuse.com

11 11 Eau de Parfum Is 20% Off Or Any Lake And Skye

Lake and Skye are having a Black Friday sale! Enjoy 20% off full-size bottles of fragrance with free shipping using code GRATEFUL20. Do pick up 11 11 Eau de Parfum if you enjoy musk and amber. This is such a beautiful and unique scent. Enjoy!
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Shoppers Are in Love With This Stylish Mini Brush and Dustpan Set (It Has More Than 2,500 5-Star Ratings!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve long been coveting the endlessly functional and versatile lines of cleaning and household supplies Full Circle puts out. The brand has a focus on eco-conscious manufacturing and materials, with plenty of sustainable bamboo handles on their cleaning tools, recycled plastic parts, and even a new line of cleaning supplies that are top-to-bottom compostable (I’m obsessed). Their products also emphasize non-toxic ingredients, so they’re safe to use around kids, pets, in the kitchen — really anywhere. And to top it all off, they’re all modern and stylish in design, so you won’t be embarrassed if your guests spot your cleaning tools out in the open.
musingsofamuse.com

Pick Up These Eyeshadow Palettes On Sale at Ulta

Hurry over to Ulta.com today and snag a variety of great eyeshadow palettes on sale. Take advantage now as the sale does end today!. PYT Beauty The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette / Warm Lit Nude $16. I Heart Revolution Cranberries & Chocolate Palette $9. I Heart Revolution Mini Tasty Peach Palette...
musingsofamuse.com

30% Off Beauty Gift Sets at Target

Hurry over to target.com and enjoy 30% off select Beauty Gift Sets! The discount will be reflected in your cart when you check out. Sets on sale include NYX Gift Sets, Maybelline Holiday Sets, Essie Gift Sets, and much more!. Enjoy!
musingsofamuse.com

Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette 50% Off

The Bobbi Brown Luxe Metal Rose Eyeshadow Palette went on sale at sephora.com! Sephora is really early discounting a lot of different Holiday items and gift sets. This one is $31 with free shipping use code FREESHIP. Enjoy!
SheKnows

Hurry, Oprah's Favorite Moisturizer Is 40% Off During Ulta's Black Friday Sale

We love finding out that celebrities use skincare products that we can actually afford. But we never expected someone like Oprah, a literal billionaire with gloriously glowing skin, to use a moisturizer (or these superlattes or foot cream on Amazon that would be majorly discounted. However, she’s been a long-time fan of Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar moisturizer, which is currently 40% off during Ulta’s Black Friday Sale (which just kicked off on Saturday!), and you won’t believe how cheap it is. It turns out Oprah has been a fan of Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar for years, and she even...
WWLP

Best beauty minis to give as stocking stuffers this year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which stocking stuffer beauty minis are best? Shopping for beauty stocking stuffers this year? If you’re looking for unique products to wow recipients, consider giving beauty minis from their favorite brands. After all, the best things come in small packages. Many premium beauty brands have […]
goodhousekeeping.com

The GHD Glide hot brush is 25% off in Amazon's Black Friday Sale

If you’re not majorly keen on spending an hour or so styling your hair every morning, we don’t blame you. We’d much rather spend a precious few more minutes in bed too. So we're very excited to spot 25% off the GHD Glide hot brush in the Amazon Black Friday sale, so we can achieve sleek, smooth locks with next-to-no faff whatsoever.
musingsofamuse.com

40% or More On Estee Lauder Last Chance Items

Enjoy 40% Off Estee Lauder Last Chance items! Blushes, palettes, skincare, and more.
MAKEUP

