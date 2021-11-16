Spinning Back Clique: 'Fight of the Year' candidates, Aaron Pico, Kayla Harrison and more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week, we look back at the UFC Fight Night 197 and Bellator 271 headliners, look ahead to Saturday’s , and talk a little Jon Jones.

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, Nolan King and Danny Segura discuss these topics with host John Morgan.

UFC Fight Night 197 produced another contender for “Fight of the Year” when Max Holloway outworked Yair Rodriguez in the main event. That came just a week after another monumental battle between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. So which one is the leader in the clubhouse as we come down the stretch in 2021?

After Holloway’s big win, should he be next in line for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who beat him to win the belt, then beat him a second time to defend it? Both were close fights. Or should Holloway be thinking about a big-money fight like a rematch with Conor McGregor?

Aaron Pico has won five straight fights for Bellator and finally is starting to look like a title contender and not just a prospect. Now that he’s well clear of a slightly stunning two-fight skid, will 2022 be the year Pico breaks out and wins a Bellator title?

Jorge Masvidal is out of his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269, which was a long-awaited grudge match. Should the UFC give Edwards a title shot in the wake of that news? And what does it mean for Masvidal?

Kayla Harrison won her second $1 million PFL title in October, but now she’s a free agent. UFC president Dana White has seemed ho-hum about the potential to sign her to the featherweight division. But Bellator’s Scott Coker seems much more open about it – and Harrison was on hand in South Florida to watch Cris Cyborg’s latest title defense this past Friday. So where do we think Harrison will wind up: The UFC? Bellator? Or back in the PFL?

