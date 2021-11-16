ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spinning Back Clique: 'Fight of the Year' candidates, Aaron Pico, Kayla Harrison and more

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
 6 days ago
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week, we look back at the UFC Fight Night 197 and Bellator 271 headliners, look ahead to Saturday’s , and talk a little Jon Jones.

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, Nolan King and Danny Segura discuss these topics with host John Morgan.

  • UFC Fight Night 197 produced another contender for “Fight of the Year” when Max Holloway outworked Yair Rodriguez in the main event. That came just a week after another monumental battle between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. So which one is the leader in the clubhouse as we come down the stretch in 2021?
  • After Holloway’s big win, should he be next in line for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who beat him to win the belt, then beat him a second time to defend it? Both were close fights. Or should Holloway be thinking about a big-money fight like a rematch with Conor McGregor?
  • Aaron Pico has won five straight fights for Bellator and finally is starting to look like a title contender and not just a prospect. Now that he’s well clear of a slightly stunning two-fight skid, will 2022 be the year Pico breaks out and wins a Bellator title?
  • Jorge Masvidal is out of his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269, which was a long-awaited grudge match. Should the UFC give Edwards a title shot in the wake of that news? And what does it mean for Masvidal?
  • Kayla Harrison won her second $1 million PFL title in October, but now she’s a free agent. UFC president Dana White has seemed ho-hum about the potential to sign her to the featherweight division. But Bellator’s Scott Coker seems much more open about it – and Harrison was on hand in South Florida to watch Cris Cyborg’s latest title defense this past Friday. So where do we think Harrison will wind up: The UFC? Bellator? Or back in the PFL?

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Tuesday on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. You can watch the full episode in the video above.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cris Cyborg open to Kayla Harrison fight, but not chasing it: 'I don't have any problems with Kayla'

MIAMI – Cris Cyborg is focused solely at the task at hand. That’s Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271. However, when it comes to who’s the best woman on the planet today, a free agent is starting to creep into the conversation. Two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has yet to re-up with the promotion and fans are wondering if the former Olympic gold medalist could land in Bellator.
UFC
mmanews.com

Spencer: Kayla Harrison Is An Asset But FW Division Doesn’t Need Her

Felicia Spencer doesn’t think Kayla Harrison is needed in the UFC featherweight division. After Harrison won the 2021 PFL lightweight championship she became a free agent. With her now a free agent, many thought she would sign with the UFC which would set up a fight between her and Amanda Nunes. Yet, nothing is done or close to being made official of her next move. But, for Spencer, she doesn’t think the UFC’s featherweight division needs Harrison.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kayla Harrison makes motivations clear amid free agency, ‘I don’t fight to be rich or famous’

Kayla Harrison is in search of a fighting home. Whether old or new, she has her priorities set and isn’t willing to settle for anything less. The two-time Olympic gold medalist in Harrison most recently capped off another dominant run through the PFL’s 155-pound lightweight season to extend her record to 12-0 and claim another million-dollar title. Ultimately, it could end up being the last time we see her in the PFL cage as she currently tests free agency.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Scott Coker Plans To Woo Kayla Harrison At Bellator 271

Bellator President Scott Coker is looking to add Kayla Harrison to the Bellator roster. Since making the move over to mixed martial arts from Judo, Kayla Harrison has been turning heads. Since joining the PFL and making a run straight to the one million dollars this year, all eyes have been on Harrison and where she might sign next. Harrison has shown interest in the UFC, but Scott Coker wants Harrison in Bellator. He has a plan to begin the conversation at an upcoming event.
UFC
mmanews.com

Kayla Harrison Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Knockout Win At Bellator 271

Two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison liked what she saw from her potential future opponent, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino while at Bellator 271. Harrison raised the eyebrows of her fans around the MMA community when she was spotted sitting front-and-center to witness Justino’s first-round knockout of Sinead Kavanagh. After some early exchanges by both women, Justino landed a vicious right hook that sent Kavanagh collapsing to the canvas.
UFC
mmanews.com

Harrison Hopes To Fight “Irrelevant” Cyborg Down The Line

Despite describing Cris Cyborg as “irrelevant” to her current journey, PFL star Kayla Harrison has revealed her desire to fight the Bellator champion down the line. Whilst she may have only debuted in the sport in 2018, over 13 years after Cyborg’s first outing, Harrison has already grown into one of the most dominant and well-known mixed martial artists in the world. After winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016, the judoka transitioned to MMA.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clique#Combat#Pfl
Bleacher Report

Cris Cyborg KOs Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271; Open to Fight vs. Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg said she's open to a marquee bout against Kayla Harrison after scoring a knockout victory over Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271 on Friday night. Cyborg stopped Kavanagh with a hard right hand midway through the first round with Harrison in attendance. "Kayla, thank you for coming to the...
UFC
USA Today

Justin Gonzales was eager to accept Bellator 271 fight vs. Aaron Pico: 'This win can skyrocket my career'

MIAMI – Justin Gonzales hasn’t made it quite yet, but he thinks a win Friday could get him there. Sure, Gonzales (12-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) has won an LFA title and sits unblemished through over a dozen professional fights. However, he’s still seeking that marquee victory that he can build off of. At Bellator 271, Gonzales sees that opportunity in front of him as he takes on Aaron Pico (8-3 MMA, 8-3 BMMA).
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Felicia Spencer on Kayla Harrison potentially joining the UFC

Felicia Spencer is set to take on Leah Letson at UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday. The featherweight has been keeping a close eye on the division and how it is developing. Recently it has been said that Kayla Harrison could be joining the division. Kayla Harrison recently has become a...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Bellator is ‘serious’ about signing Kayla Harrison

After winning the PFL women’s lightweight season championship twice, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison became a free agent. With a 12-0 undefeated record in mixed martial arts, and her Olympic accolades, Harrison is expected to ink a lucrative deal with a fight promotion sooner than later. Bellator MMA president...
UFC
mmanews.com

Report: UFC Unlikely To Make A Strong Push For Free Agent Kayla Harrison

It continues to look less likely that Kayla Harrison will land in the UFC. Kayla Harrison is currently the hottest free agent in MMA at the moment. The undefeated Olympic gold medalist has made easy work of each of her PFL opponents en route to her securing back-to-back PFL championships. Most recently, Harrison dominated Taylor Guardado to win the 2021 lightweight tournament. Immediately following this bout, the 31-year-old became a free agent.
UFC
Daily Breeze

New father Aaron Pico looks to stay hot at Bellator 271

Aaron Pico and A.J. McKee go back years, training wrestling together as kids, continuing to do so as they embarked on their MMA careers. Even though Pico left Team Body Shop more than two years ago to live and train in New Mexico, the featherweights have remained cordial and in contact.
COMBAT SPORTS
