WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash at a rest park off Interstate 65 Wednesday evening. State police say the driver of a 2002 Hyundai Elantra was driving north on the interstate around 7:30 p.m. when they tried to exit into the rest park near the 196 mile-marker. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the trailer of a semi that was parked inside the rest park.

WHITE COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO