If there were major concerns about how well a mostly new team of transfers could play together, Duke sure did its best to put them to rest. The Blue Devils led Winthrop wire-to-wire in a 95-39 win during their first game in Cameron Indoor Stadium since December 2020. Wing Lexi Gordon led the Blue Devils with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting (5-of-10 from three), with big Imani Lewis scoring 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, plus six rebounds and four steals. Off-ball guard Celeste Taylor added 11 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals, while combo guard Vanessa de Jesus made a run at a triple-double with seven points, six rebounds and eight assists with zero turnovers.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO