The phrase about the LA Rams being ‘All-In’ has become as overused now as citing the “Throwing snowballs at Santa” cliche has become when describing the Philadelphia Eagles. Truth be told, if there was any meaning to the phrase, it has become spent long ago, and has become a manner of just writing something about the Rams when a story needs to be written to meet a quota, and there just isn’t time to do any research.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO