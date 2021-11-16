ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Sting returns with 'The Bridge' over troubled water

By MARK KENNEDY
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Bridge,” Sting (A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records) Sting's new album is aptly titled “The Bridge” — we need one. In almost every song there is water. It is rushing in the opening song, in the form of rain in another and as a cold grey sea in a third. Water is in a...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Review: Sting, Author of Spiritual Pop, Brings Vivid Characters to Life in Beautiful New Album, “The Bridge”

We first met Sting, all of us, circa late 1978 with “Roxanne,” the story of a call girl the narrator was trying to rescue from her vocation. Roxanne, who could walk the street for money, she didn’t care if it was wrong or right. “Roxanne” was the first captivating fictional character in a long line of them now extending over 40 years in songs by Gordon Matthew Sumner.
MUSIC
Billboard

Sting Talks New Album ‘The Bridge,’ Shares What He Thinks About ‘Dune’

The Bridge was not an album Sting was planning to make — at least not in its particular time frame. The veteran multi-hyphenate had reimagined some of his own material for My Songs in 2019 and had set sail with his musical The Last Ship during early 2020, with his own concert dates on the horizon. The pandemic shut those plans down, of course, and sent Sting back to the creative drawing board.
MUSIC
Winston-Salem Journal

Review: 'Blood in the Water,' by Silver Donald Cameron

——— Perhaps you remember the case: "Murder for Lobster," read headlines around the world, detailing the bizarre and tragic tale of a locally renowned ne'er-do-well who in 2013 was killed by three Nova Scotian lobstermen, sick of the man stealing their lobster traps. It wasn't so much that the people...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
SFGate

‘Trouble in Mind’ Review: A Timely Broadway Play Elevated by a Stellar Cast

Alice Childress’ timely play “Trouble in Mind” is finally getting its Broadway debut — after a 65-year wait. The late playwright’s first full-length work, about discrimination and imbalanced power dynamics in the theater industry, was produced Off Broadway in 1955 with the plan of moving it to Broadway in 1957. However, Childress refused to bow to the demands of producers who urged her to “tone down” the play’s powerful conclusion.
THEATER & DANCE
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

What Does Nathan Bates Do For A Living?

What does Bringing Up Bates star Nathan Bates do for a living? Bates family fans are wondering how he and his new wife, Esther Keyes, were able to go on a two-week-long honeymoon after tying the knot in October. On social media, since Nathan and Esther got married, they have...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troubled Water#A M#Celtic
Showbiz411

(Watch) Sting Performs “Rushing Water” on Colbert, from New Album “The Bridge” Coming Thursday Night

Sting, looking great as usual, performed “Rushing Water” on Colbert last night. I love this song! Radio is starting to pick it up, too. “Rushing Water” is from “The Bridge,” Sting’s new album full of potential hits and gorgeous new songs. His voice has never sounded better and the songs are tremendous. I’ll have a full review tomorrow. Pre-order now at Amazon.
MUSIC
The Independent

Tourist’s ‘blasphemous’ approach to eating croissant enrages French

An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
FOOD & DRINKS
bagogames.com

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Review

This review is based on an early copy of the game provided by the publisher. It feels like the theme of this year is playing games I never had the chance to back in the day, and the Fatal Frame series is a prime example of such games. While I haven’t been much into the horror gaming scene, it is a game series most gamers grew up with or know on a personal level, and I always find myself in that middle ground of knowing but never playing. That is until recently, when I had the chance to play and review the now remastered Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water. While I acknowledge the elements that make the series so beloved in the game, I also, unfortunately, have to admit that it is not the best representative of said series as it’s far from the best game the series has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
easyreadernews.com

“Hive” – It stings [MOVIE REVIEW]

Tied into a complex story about war, atrocity, loss, condemnation, and survival, writer/director Blerta Basholli has given us the true life story of Fahrije Hoti, a Kosovo woman condemned to live the life of a widow without the benefit of a husband she can bury. Life in this small corner...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘Trouble in Mind’ issues a sharp critique of the theater industry

Or rather: much, much better late than never. As a pre-show announcement at the American Airlines Theatre makes clear, it took about 66 years for the pioneering Black playwright Alice Childress’s comedy-drama “Trouble in Mind” to make it to Broadway. Originally produced Off Broadway in 1955, the play was scheduled to transfer uptown — at least until the producers tried to pressure Childress into rewriting the play to soften the sharp points it makes about the racism prevalent in both American culture and the theater.
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Jesse Eisenberg Leads Trouble, Queer Eye's Return and More

Here comes trouble: Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) will headline FX on Hulu’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The drama is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel about Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), a recently separated fortysomething whose wife disappears, “leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return,” per the official synopsis. “As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what...
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’ Review: Compelling, Thrillerish Tale of Later-Life Liberation in an Oppressive Society

Dreaming of the sea takes on weightier significance when the dreamer lives in a landlocked country. It’s not just an idle fantasy of beach holidays and salt-rimmed cocktails — though Vera (Teuta Ajdini Jegeni) would like that too — but as Kaltrina Krasniqi’s taut, sorrowful narrative feature debut “Vera Dreams of the Sea” proves, the vision of a vast blue expanse stretching out to a far horizon can also become tacitly political for a widow who suddenly feels the weight of Kosovan patriarchy bearing down on her already burdened shoulders.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Deserto Particular’ Review: A Tender Diptych of Masculinity Deconstructed

At the halfway mark, Aly Muritiba’s “Deserto Particular” clicks into high gear. There’s a change of scenery, yes; we move from the chilly South of Brazil to its arid Northeast. And there’s a change in point of view; we leave our protagonist behind and follow, instead, the person he was so intent on tracking down. More importantly, though, the film comes alive in its second half, which deepens and complicates the story we thought we were watching, about a disgraced cop trying to run away from the violence that’s set to cost him his job and his reputation. For some, the tender empathy that runs through the film’s latter half may not be enough to offset its choice of sympathetic leading man. Yet this Brazilian drama is a welcome and assured intervention into that country’s calcified ideals about desire and masculinity.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Isaac’ Review: A Striking, Surreal Film About WWII Horrors

Cinema is a vehicle for investigating historical scars in “Isaac,” a starkly beautiful drama about a filmmaker who returns to his native Lithuania in 1964 to make a movie about a WWII slaughter, and becomes embroiled alongside his schoolmate in totalitarian trouble. Adapted from a short story by Antanas Skema, director Jurgis Matulevicius’ feature debut — Lithuania’s entry to the Oscar international feature race — is Its obliqueness may preclude it from attracting a wide domestic audience, but such haziness is part and parcel of a work about the lingering, lethal fog of war.
MOVIES
CBS Baltimore

Indie Rock Group Snail Mail Postpones Tour So Singer Lindsey Jordan Can Get Vocal Cord Operation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, the indie rock group founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is delaying its U.S. tour so Jordan can rest and recover after an operation on her vocal cords. The singer and guitarist shared a note on social media saying that, for more than a year, she’s dealt with vocal issues that cause her to lose her voice after a couple days of singing. A doctor found “massive polyps” in Jordan’s vocal cords that need to be operated on to “prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote. Jordan wrote recovery time is three months and she’ll have to undergo speech therapy after the procedure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by lj (@snailmail) Snail Mail was set to start a tour in support of the band’s second full-length album, “Valentine,” on Saturday with a concert in Richmond, Virginia. Now, the group is scheduled to start touring with a pair of dates at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April 2022. “I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer,” Jordan wrote. “My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything rescheduled imminently.”
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

‘The Tambour of Retribution’ Review: A Potential Saudi Couple Is Separated by More Than Tradition

The first fiction film to be set amongst the working-class Black Saudi community of Riyadh, this social issues drama, released by Netflix and chosen as the Kingdom’s international feature submission, is more fascinating for the cultural differences it reveals than any felicities of filmmaking. Taking place at the end of the 1990s, the rather ominously titled “The Tambour of Retribution,” is the second feature directed by Abdulaziz Alshelahi (“Zero Distance”). It focuses on the barriers to a love match between the son of an executioner and the daughter of a wedding musician, whose society leaves them with more indebtedness to their families than free will.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy