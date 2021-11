I only like the theatrics involved in Thanksgiving. I’m not much of a fan of the history, the actual cooking aspect or sitting around a table with random distant relatives. But, I am definitely a fan of two things: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the National Dog Show. And though I truly love the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, there’s something that just makes it less fun. It’s painfully early in the morning. Not to ruin the magic, but I’m at a time in my life where I just record it and watch it later on.

