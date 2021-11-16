ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad news on Ross

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

During his press conference Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of star wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Swinney announced that Ross will miss Saturday’s game against Wake Forest with his foot injury and will likely have surgery Thursday, but that they might wait until Monday before making that decision.

Ross had to leave Saturday’s win over UConn after catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter. He limped off the field and did not return to the game. The redshirt junior was on the sidelines in street clothes and on crutches, while sporting a boot on his injured left foot.

Swinney told reporters during his Zoom conference call Sunday that Ross has played with a small stress fracture in his foot all year.

“He just kind of planted wrong, so it’s something that he’s been battling all year long, since day one — since before Georgia,” Swinney said. “He’s been battling this and he’s really done well. He’s really not had any issues with it after he got through the first week or two.”

Ross has recorded 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns this season.

