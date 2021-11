The Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department on Monday sent out the fifth round of Advance Child Tax Credit payments to millions of American families. Families can receive up to $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 years old, and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 through 17. Payments started on July 15 and will continue on the 15th of each month through December.

