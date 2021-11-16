ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon Digital stock slide continues, but analyst calls selloff ‘overdone’

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings are extending their decline Tuesday, but one analyst says that the stock's sharp selloff looks...

CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Avaya shares rise in pre-market after Q4 results beat target

Avaya Holdings Corp. shares jumped 6% in premarket trades on Monday after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company's net income fell to $6 million, or 6 cents a share, from $37 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income fell to 77 cents a share from 93 cents a share. Revenue increased to $760 million from $755 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the company to earn 72 cents a share on revenue of $738.7 million, according to a FactSet survey. Looking ahead, Avaya expects first-quarter adjusted profit of 63 cents to 75 cents a share and revenue of $725 million to $745 million, compared to the analyst target of 79 cents a share and revenue of $746.8 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco, Dow Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 250-point climb

Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are trading higher Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 255 points (0.7%) higher, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Cisco's shares have climbed $1.72 (3.2%) while those of Dow Inc. have risen $1.60 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 22-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chevron (CVX) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up 150 points on gains in shares of Travelers, Cisco

Shares of Travelers and Cisco are trading higher Monday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Cisco (CSCO) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 156 points (0.4%) higher. Travelers's shares are up $5.01 (3.3%) while those of Cisco have risen $1.51, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Dow Inc. (DOW) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Stock Price Target Cut By Wells Fargo Analyst Amid Streaming Slowdown

“Sentiment on Disney hasn’t been this despondent since before the ’17 streaming pivot,” Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said in a Monday report, entitled “Rage Against the Content Machine,” in which he cut his stock price target on the Hollywood giant by $7. In a deep dive, he analyzed “the recent Disney+ subscriber slowdown,” after early streaming momentum thanks to such original series as The Mandalorian. “Our work indicates that the slowing content machine was the culprit, and our cohort analysis of organic core net adds (i.e. sub growth within existing markets) supports subs re-accelerating with content amortization increasing,” he concluded....
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Orion Office REIT: Recent Selloff Has Left The Stock Undervalued

Based on the metrics of FFO and NAV, Orion is the best deal among office REITs right now. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Austin Smith as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
