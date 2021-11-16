ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema tests positive, out vs. Iowa

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faS4t_0cyMW0rk00

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is out for Saturday’s game against Iowa after a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Monday.

Bielema, who is vaccinated and received a booster shot recently, tested positive but feels well enough to be involved from a distance as the Fighting Illini (4-6) ready for the Big Ten date with the Hawkeyes (8-2) on Saturday.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said the positive test was another reminder “the pandemic is not over” but said preparation for a potential COVID-19 case on the coaching staff helped the team enact a plan for the week ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhnuE_0cyMW0rk00 Also Read:
College football picks against the spread Week 12

Illinois assistant head coach George McDonald will assume Bielema’s gameday responsibilities.

“If all stays on the current path,” Bielema said in a statement issued through the school on Tuesday, “I should be available and present for next week.”

“I’m disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I’m grateful that I’m vaccinated and received the booster shot last week.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about the second bye week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — For the second time in three weeks, the Illinois football team has a bye week. Thanks to a Week Zero game against Nebraska, Illinois gets two in-season bye weeks and the coaching staff will be back on the recruiting trail. The Illini (4-6, 3-4) have won two of the last three games, both against ranked teams on the road, and likely need to win the final two games of the season (at Iowa) and against Northwestern to become bowl eligible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox11online.com

Former Badgers coach Bielema to miss next game after positive COVID-19 test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Bielema said he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day. He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad Cities Onlines

Bielema wants focus on the field, not his Iowa ties

Bret Bielema played football at the University of Iowa. The Prophetstown, Ill., native began his coaching career as a graduate assistant on Hayden Fry’s staff at Iowa. And later, Bielema spent three years as an assistant on Kirk Ferentz’s initial coaching staffs at Iowa. But when Illinois takes the field...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fuente
i70sports.com

Illini football set to take on Iowa Saturday without Coach Bielema

The Illinois Fighting Illini football team head into their final two games of the season beginning this Saturday at Iowa. Illinois will be without Head Coach Bret Bielema after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. He talks about why he selected Assistant Head Coach George McDonald to serve as acting head coach this Saturday.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Hawkeyes#Gameday
Daily Iowan

Week 12 scouting notebook | No. 17 Iowa vs. Illinois

The No. 17 Iowa football team will host 4-6 Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. In each of the Illini’s two upset victories this season — against Penn State and Minnesota — the Illinois running backs had ample space to create big plays. Iowa’s front seven must work to win the line of scrimmage and not allow many large gains on the ground.
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Bielema should re-join team by Friday after positive COVID-19 test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bret Bielema is still in his isolation bunker somewhere in Champaign-Urbana — but not for much longer. The Illinois head coach expects to be released from isolation by Friday "at the latest" after testing positive for COVID-19 last Monday. Bielema missed Saturday’s loss at Iowa but expects to return to the building at least the day before this week’s regular-season finale between Illinois (4-7, 3-5 Big Ten) and Northwestern (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. CT (BTN) at Memorial Stadium. He said he has remained largely symptom-free aside from some “nasal congestion,” which “comes and goes.”
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy