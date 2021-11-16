ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden-Xi summit: Meaningless talk can lead to war

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaAuv_0cyMVzDf00

President Joe Biden and Chinese ruler Xi Jinping concluded what the White House called a “virtual meeting,” initiated at America’s request. Monday night, for three-and-half hours, they exchanged pleasantries — Xi called the American leader “my old friend” and Biden remarked they had “never been that formal with one another” — and, as usual for summits between the two countries, China came out far ahead.

China’s Communist Party has been, in a real sense, attacking America. Beijing, for instance, took steps that spread COVID-19 beyond China’s borders; Chinese “money brokers” are enabling Mexican-based gangs selling China’s fentanyl; Chinese hackers and government agencies are engaging in a determined effort to steal U.S. technology and trade secrets; China’s military, reportedly sending social media riot-instruction videos, fomented violence on American streets. The attack on American society has been relentless and ferocious.

“I think that both countries want to bring down the temperature,” said Eurasia’s Group Ali Wyne to the New York Times. Of course China wants to calm the waters so that it is not held accountable. But it should be Biden’s job to turn up the heat, to stop Beijing’s injurious actions.

During the course of decades, Beijing has delayed American action by conducting fruitless negotiations and making promises of more talk. Washington policymakers were, by one means or another, seduced. “After a while, meeting with Chinese leaders and senior officials became a goal in itself of American foreign policy,” the Times reported.

Beijing was also able to delay America’s actions by raising the specter of “a new Cold War.” While it was warning about the division of the international community, Beijing was waging what two Chinese air force colonels termed “Unrestricted Warfare” in their 1999 book. Chinese leaders deny they maintain such an effort, but it is hard to describe their efforts in any other way.

China is also fighting a real war. In May of last year, for instance, it moved its army south of the Line of Actual Control in the Himalayan region of Ladakh — in other words, into disputed but Indian-controlled territory. On the following June 15, China launched a surprise attack, killing 20 Indian troopers.

There are, in addition, now Chinese encroachments in India’s Sikkim and in the independent states of Nepal and Bhutan. China has been pursuing a long-term strategy of controlling the South China Sea by seizing islands and other features there and turning some into military bases. The Chinese air force has been implementing a provocative campaign of flying through Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone and, contrary to agreements with Taipei, flying east of the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. is not obligated by treaty to defend any of these countries, but China is also trying to break apart Japan, and the U.S. has a mutual-defense pact with that nation. China has been pressuring Japan by sending its planes and vessels into Japanese-controlled airspace and waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which Beijing claims and calls the Diaoyus.

While China is moving against neighbors, Russia is also roiling adjacent states. Vladimir Putin has now massed almost 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border, threatening a full-scale invasion to take the parts of that country he did not grab and annex in 2014. Moreover, in a move targeting a NATO member, Moscow is behind the effort of Belarus targeting Poland.

Two large states, therefore, are threatening to redraw borders by force — and they probably are not acting independently. China and Russia coordinate external policies and often their militaries; Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in July said they’re “not allies but better than allies.”

And it is not just the two large aggressors that America has to worry about. Once either of these large states, intentionally or accidentally, starts a conflict, their proxies could, in coordination or on their own, take advantage of the situation by moving against their victims as well. Thus, North Korea could take on South Korea, Iran could target Israel, Pakistan could go after India, or Algeria invade Morocco.

Unlikely? Unfortunately, America’s deterrence of China is breaking down. Beijing since mid-March has talked repeatedly about how it can do what it likes because America is no longer in a “position of strength.”

Biden, in comments opening Monday’s meeting, gave no hint he was aware that Beijing and Moscow might be coordinating acts of aggression or that conflict could spread from one region to the next. As a result of a failure to appreciate — and confront — risks, the world could see simultaneous conflicts on both ends of the Eurasian landmass and across North Africa.

Biden said he wanted to maintain dialogue so that neither China nor the U.S. would “veer into conflict.”

Conflicts are not the result of the absence of conversation, however. They start when democracies waste time in meaningless talk. The world heard meaningless talk Monday night.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of “The Coming Collapse of China.” Follow him on Twitter @GordonGChang.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. British, Canadian, French and Australian warships have all made passages through the Taiwan Strait in recent years, sparking protests from Beijing.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Taiwan talks chips, Chinese 'coercion' in U.S. meeting

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States discussed chip shortages and how to respond to China’s economic “coercion” during the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday. The talks came a week after a virtual meeting between U.S. President...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

The inflation-fighting step Biden has yet to take

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has offered multiple responses to spiking inflation: investigating gas prices, smoothing supply chains, touting benefit programs. None offers Americans much immediate relief. At the same time, Biden has resisted one step that would: Lifting tariffs on Chinese imports would save the average household hundreds of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. cooperation with partners causing China 'heartburn' -Campbell

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Expanded U.S. cooperation with partners is causing China "heartburn" and Chinese President Xi Jinping made clear to President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting that Washington's work to bolster ties with allies represented Cold War thinking, the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator said on Friday. Kurt...
FOREIGN POLICY
Street.Com

What Does the Biden-Xi Summit Mean for Markets?

What are the implications of the virtual summit held between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping? And what does it mean for markets?. The three-and-a-half-hour video call was longer than expected, and warmer than expected. There's no doubt it is a rapprochement. It may hint at a change in economic policy, stressing as Biden did the "unfair trade and economic practices" from China. There's the need to protect American workers, Biden said, presumably from Chinese subsidies that create artificially low prices, and any kind of intellectual-property theft. No mention of tariffs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
MSNBC

‘Basics of the disagreements’ unresolved after Biden-Xi summit

President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass and Anne Applebaum, writer at the Atlantic, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s meeting with China’s President Xi Jingping and the global challenge of autocracy spreading. “I don't think any of the basics of the disagreements, either about democracy and human rights, about the economic practices about Taiwan, the South China Sea, or anything else were resolved,” says Haass. Anne Applebaum says that people should “focus a little bit less just on US-China, and more on the relationship between the autocracies around the world because they very often now function together.”Nov. 16, 2021.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Key takeaways from the Xi-Biden summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi. - Competition not conflict - The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Stocks Climb With Focus On Inflation, Biden-Xi Summit

Stock markets mostly rose Tuesday with economic recovery hopes offsetting concerns over soaring inflation, while traders gauged the success of a key summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The euro was lower against the dollar, one day after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China Sea#Chinese#The White House#American#Communist Party#Mexican#The New York Times
Slate

The Biden-Xi Summit Was Actually Kind of a Big Deal

The outcome of the Biden-Xi summit wasn’t exactly the stuff of banner headlines, but it was more significant—potentially even pathbreaking—than the shrugs of many pundits indicated. Back in June, Joe Biden outlined three reasons for holding a meeting with another world leader, Vladimir Putin, despite the dim chances of producing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Decoding the Biden-Xi summit

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have held a three-and-a-half-hour-long video conference. The summit offered one positive result but also underlined China's delusional aspiration for U.S. relations. The mutual win came with both leaders' pledge to bolster their personal relationship and ensure better lines of communication. That matters in light...
U.S. POLITICS
Herald & Review

Asian stocks rise as Biden, Xi hold video summit

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Tuesday as President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Sydney fell. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost less than 0.1% as makers of household goods rose...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
dallassun.com

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, Iran, during summit

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear program. Biden and Xi Jinping held an "in-depth and constructive" meeting for over three hours and exchanged views...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Biden, Xi hold in-depth, constructive virtual summit

Beijing [China], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an in-depth and constructive virtual meeting on Tuesday where the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest. The highly-anticipated meeting between the leaders of two global powerhouses on Tuesday lasted for...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

392K+
Followers
46K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy