When the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs last season, there were concerned reports of Damian Lillard wanting to opt his way out of the team after experiencing setbacks after setbacks. However, that eventually wasn’t the case when the NBA 2021-22 Season started. Now, Lillard has not found his rhythm and many speculate that it is because he is unhappy with the team. To add to the list have come hosts Shaq and Charles Barkley.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO