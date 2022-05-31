ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 Great Father’s Day Gifts for the Most Stylish Dad You Know

By Kareem Rashed
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Dad, husband or father figure, the leading men in our lives deserve to be treated to something more special than a tie or, worse yet, a gift card. That said, guys—and especially aesthetically-inclined guys—can prove the most challenging to shop for (one of the pitfalls of having great taste). But fret not: we’ve rounded up 28 stylish gifts, from a luxe bottle opener to one standout pair of loafers, that’ll impress even the most discerning man in your life.

CDLP Swim Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLg6u_0cyMVkE000

Send him off on his next escape with a dashing new pair of swim trunks. These ones are made from regenerated nylon (bonus points for eco-friendliness) with a flattering tailored cut and dreamy deep sea green that will look just as good at poolside cocktails as they do in the water.


Buy Now: $175

Stelton AJ Martini Mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dat5_0cyMVkE000

A treat for design enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike, this sleek, stainless steel vessel was designed by Arne Jacobsen for Stelton in 1967, making it an iconic bit of mid-century modernism. It’s a handsome addition to any Mad Men fan’s bar cart and a welcome alternative to the many shakers on the market (sorry 007, we prefer our martinis stirred ).


Buy Now: $129

Valextra Tennis Ball Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1AjW_0cyMVkE000

A fresh canister of spare balls is a thoughtful gift for tennis players, though not the most exciting. However, slide them into this cotton jacquard and leather carrying case and it’s an ace. (And should he be a golfer, Valextra offers a similar golf ball carrier with equal style).


Buy Now: $630

Baracuta G9 Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QshEw_0cyMVkE000

Gifting clothing can be tricky; we suggest sticking to tried-and-true classics such as Baracuta’s G9 bomber. Since it’s debut in 1937, the design’s been sported by everyone from Miles Davis and Steve McQueen to Daniel Craig and Liam Gallagher. In short, it’s one of the rare garments that has a place in every man’s wardrobe.


Buy Now: $429

Frédéric Malle Cologne Indelebile Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCr5q_0cyMVkE000

If the closest he gets to a spa day is a long shower, make it extra pampering with a top tier body wash. Frédéric Malle’s is a rich and moisturizing, formulated a refreshing scent of white musk, orange blossom and bergamot.


Buy Now: $65

Élgé Silver Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I34aL_0cyMVkE000

Elephant hair bracelets have been worn as lucky talismans by Africans for centuries and, thanks to Peter Beard types, became a jet-set staple in the 70s. While we don’t endorse buying or wearing actual elephant hair, we are very much behind the safari chic of this iteration in sterling silver (plus, ten percent of all profits go towards wildlife conservation projects in East Africa).


Buy Now: $850

Porter-Yoshida Tanker Boston Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTknZ_0cyMVkE000

For years, Japanese brand Porter-Yosida could only be found in its home country. But, thankfully, its cult nylon bags have made their way stateside. This roomy duffel is hardy enough to lug gym gear or ferry his cargo for a weekend in the country and is guaranteed to attract approving nods from in-the-know menswear aficionados.


Buy Now: $372

Ghurka Corkscrew & Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6J0e_0cyMVkE000

A good bottle opener is an essential carry for any man, and this one is exceptional. The juniper wood handled corkscrew is designed by sommeliers and produced by the esteemed French firm Laguiole and sheathed in a leather and brass carrier made in America by Ghurka. Handy and just luxe enough, it ticks all the boxes for a great gift.


Buy Now: $425

Fornasetti Cocktail Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXvLs_0cyMVkE000

This one little candle ticks a lot of boxes: a fantastic scent (herby/smoky…just trust us), a collectible designer and cocktail hour. The ceramic vessel features a delightful mid-century pattern by Piero Fornasetti, which means that even once the candle’s flame has died, this beauty has a place on the bar cart.


Buy Now: $184

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Polo Bear Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlFbZ_0cyMVkE000

Even the most high-powered man needs a good hoodie. For executive types (and menswear fans), we can’t think of a better candidate than this cheeky number from Ralph Lauren embroidered with the designer’s signature Polo Bear in a rather natty ensemble.


Buy Now: $795

Pineider La Grande Bellezza Pen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oRnc_0cyMVkE000

Some of the best gifts are luxurious upgrades to everyday essentials, such as this sleek fountain pen by Pineider, a Florentine brand whose wares have been used by the likes of Napoleon and Lord Byron. It combines marbled green resin with 14-karat white gold for a writing instrument that’s worthy of his most brilliant thoughts—or just his scribbles.


Buy Now: $549.50

Turnbull & Asser Piped Cotton Pajama Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq5P_0cyMVkE000

He works hard to earn those lazy days off; ensure that he luxuriates in them with a refined set of pajamas from Turnbull & Asser, tailored using the same fine cotton poplin as the brand’s famed shirts. This is how the C-suite loafs.


Buy Now: $570

Tom Ford Woven Leather Belt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imk5S_0cyMVkE000

A great belt can transform an outfit and this one from Tom Ford will be a valuable addition to his accessories arsenal. The luxurious riff on a preppy classic combines buttery braided calfskin with a modernist brass buckle—just the thing for giving a navy suit a new attitude.


Buy Now: $790

London Sock Company Simply Sartorial Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bCLm_0cyMVkE000

They say no man can have too many pairs of socks or underwear. The latter can be risky, depending on your relationship, but socks are always a good idea. This kit from London Sock Company features 15 pairs of the brand’s classic mid-calf model in an array of colors from neutral to rainbow bright.


Buy Now: $293

The Men’s Fashion Book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwP9O_0cyMVkE000

A must-have for any fashion-minded man’s library, this recently released tome is a comprehensive survey of every designer, style icon, store and influencers from art directors to textile makers that have defined menswear over the past 200 years. From Armani to Wrangler, Jay-Z to Kurt Cobain, it’s an unrivaled education in style.


Buy Now: $79.95
$54.99

Anderson & Sheppard Toweling Double-Breasted Dressing Gown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGPSA_0cyMVkE000

What to get the elegantly dressed man who lives in bespoke everything? We’d suggest this refined robe tailored by Savile Row stalwart Anderson & Sheppard. Double-breasted in terrycloth with swaggering lapels, it’s a far cry from Tony Soprano’s morning uniform.


Buy Now: $515

Loro Piana Cashmere Storm System Cap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kE23U_0cyMVkE000

Take a cue from the well-heeled clan on Succession and invest in a discreetly luxe baseball cap. This one is crafted from Loro Piana’s weatherproof Storm System cashmere, ensuring that it’ll look sharp come rain, sleet or shareholder shakedown.


Buy Now: $465

Supreme x Hanes Socks 4-Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VcMn_0cyMVkE000

For the hypebeast in your life, a set of good ol’ Hanes tube socks with streetwear cred.


Buy Now: $47

Scarosso x Lanificio Cerruti Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBRvH_0cyMVkE000

Regardless of his style, every guy can use a fresh pair of clean white kicks. These ones are made in Italy by indie brand Scarosso and feature a pinstriped fabric from the venerable Italian mill Lanificio F.Ili Cerruti for extra sartorial points.


Buy Now: $275

Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyHm4_0cyMVkE000

We didn’t think Ray-Ban’s iconic Wayfarer shades could be improved upon until the brand recently gave them a high-tech upgrade. This pair features a built-in camera and speakers for music and phone calls, all operated with a few discreet taps on the temples—basically, a 007-worthy gadget for the real world.


Buy Now: $299

Smythson Panama Writing Folder https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIOaM_0cyMVkE000

Whether he’s working from home or back at the office, an organized, attractive desktop is key for productivity. Smythson’s folder has room for all his big ideas, jam-packed itinerary, addresses and more—and housed in a sleek grained-leather case, it’s a far chicer personal assistant than an iPhone. Spring for monogramming to make it extra special.


Buy Now: $490

Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Verdigris Eau de Parfum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdD7i_0cyMVkE000

Ermenegildo Zegna recently launched a trio of fragrances inspired by the brand’s luxurious couture collection. Our favorite of the three is Verdigris, a warm, subtly woodsy scent with a metallic edge housed in a striking bottle.


Buy Now: $180

Tom Ford Suede York Loafers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SmM1_0cyMVkE000

Over the past couple years, classic penny loafers have risen to become as covetable as sneakers as a hot footwear commodity. As such, any fashionable guy will welcome a new pair. Tom Ford’s give a slight twist to the traditional beefroll silhouette with a gold curb chain embellishment subbing in for the standard penny bar.


Buy Now: $765

Diptyque Car Diffuser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEQT8_0cyMVkE000

You may not be able to score him that new Lamborghini Hurácan, but you can make sure that whatever he’s currently driving is handsomely appointed. Diptyque’s car diffuser is the Concorde of air fresheners: simply clip it on the ventilation grill and bask in this nuanced scent combining woodsy notes with blackcurrant and fig leaves (or five of Diptyque’s other cult-favorite fragrances). Also recommended: the at-home, plug-in version .


Buy Now: $105

The Elder Statesman Tie-Dyed Cashmere Beanie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kS7vQ_0cyMVkE000

So-Cal cashmere specialist The Elder Statesman has given the classic watchman cap its boho signature. Thickly ribbed cashmere is tie-dyed for a high-low combo that’s sure to make Dead Heads and reformed (or unreformed) hippies smile.

Mikimoto Black South Sea Pearl Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6Ent_0cyMVkE000

Seemingly every boy on TikTok is sporting a pearl necklace, confirming that the sea-borne gem isn’t just for the ladies anymore. While a full strand might be a lot of look for anyone other than Gen Z-ers, this masculine bracelet will look quietly cool stacked beside a Submariner.


Buy Now: $1,600

Bruno Magli Leather Airpods Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AD38K_0cyMVkE000

How’s this for smart design? Bruno Magli’s luxe nappa leather bibelot upgrades the standard-issue, white plastic AirPods case. It simply slips over and features a hole in the bottom for easy charging. If you want to step it up, go ahead and fill the larger size with the latest AirPod Pros for a gift that techies and aesthetes will both appreciate.


Buy Now: $45

Bottega Veneta Leather Organizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yU13_0cyMVkE000

These days, most men travel light. Rather than a traditional briefcase, introduce a practical pouch into his bag collection. Bottega Veneta’s is crafted from glossy, mahogany brown leather in an oversized riff on the brand’s signature interreciato weaving with ample space for storing all of his everyday essentials. Luxurious and useful, it’s a top-notch gift.


Buy Now: $1,450

