Is ‘Yellowjackets’ Based on a True Story?

By Abby Monteil
Decider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a spine-tingling new fall TV obsession, Yellowjackets is right up your alley. The Showtime series has one hell of an elevator pitch: A ’90s girls’ soccer team wind up deserted in the woods after surviving a plane crash...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

The Shrink Next Door Takes a Fascinating True Story and Makes it a Slog

From the moment that podcasts became the hot new venue for watercooler storytelling, it was a forgone conclusion that they'd start getting adapted for TV. Some, like the groundbreaking Serial were expanded into televised documentaries. But others — the ones that played like regular installments of a dishy soap opera — were scooped up for dramatized adaptations. The blockbuster true crime podcast Dirty John was turned into a Bravo TV series, and now, from the same podcast studio comes Apple TV+'s new series The Shrink Next Door, an intriguing true tale reported in podcast form by New York Times journalist Joe Nocera. In adapting the ten-part podcast into an eight-episode TV series, though, we start to see how the podcast medium and that of a streaming TV series may not always be so compatible. Where the podcast leads with the fascinating hook of the story, the TV series builds to that hook, sometimes slowly, turning what had been the audio equivalent of a page-turner turned into yet another streaming dramedy (albeit an incredibly well-cast one) that requires some patience before we get to the good stuff.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Animated Documentary ‘Flee’ Finds Inventive Ways to Tell an Emotional True Story

Writer-director Jonas Poher Rasmussen met “Amin” — the pseudonymous subject of his animated feature documentary Flee — when he was 15 and the pair were in school in a Danish village. It wasn’t until they were adults that Amin, preparing to marry his husband, shared his extraordinary escape from Afghanistan as a child refugee, which led to the making of this intimate story of his life. Selected to represent Denmark in the international feature Oscar race ahead of its Dec. 3 release through Neon and Participant, Flee already has won numerous festival awards, including the Cristal for best feature at the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Best Movies Based On True Stories To Watch Streaming

Sometimes an event, a group, or person comes along with a tale so fascinating and engaging (for one reason or another) that it captivates the world. More times than not when that happens, those stories are turned into riveting movies detailing people's strengths (and weaknesses), merits, and other aspects, creating amazing cinematic experiences in the process.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Incredible True Story Behind TV’s Strangest Space Jew

The science-fiction genre has long been inflected by Jewish influences, whether audiences realize it or not. Take this past month’s blockbuster Dune, adapted from the famed Frank Herbert novel. The film’s main character, Paul Atreides, is a messianic figure who goes by many mystical names, including one that undoubtedly confused many moviegoers: “Kwisatz Haderach.” The reason this term sounds like nonsense in English is that it’s not English. It’s Herbert’s rough transliteration of the traditional Jewish term kefitzat haderech (קפיצת הדרך), which means the “shortening of the way” or “leaping of the path.” The messiah, in other words, is the one who propels humanity forward to its ultimate destination.
TV & VIDEOS
Lockport Union-Sun

THE BOOK NOOK: An easy, gentle, true story

They said it couldn't be done. You were too old, too frail, too young, too inexperienced, too female. You lacked the know-how to do it right. You just plain couldn't, which was all the impetus you needed, all the catalyst required to make sure you at least tried. In the book "The Ride of Her Life" by Elizabeth Letts, just a little effort was all it took...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Aspen Daily News

Local actress performs personal true story in one-woman show

In the specific is the universal. So says local theater artist Cassidy Willey. She maintains that whether on the page, screen or stage, it can be so validating to experience another human being give words or voice or face to our own experience. And that validation lies in the specific — the more personal, evocative and tangible the details, the more universal the story rings.
CARBONDALE, CO
Collider

‘The Shrink Next Door' Creator Georgia Pritchett on the Wild True Story and Why She Loved Telling the Story on AppleTV+

With The Shrink Next Door now streaming on AppleTV+, I recently got to speak with creator and screenwriter Georgia Pritchett about making the limited series. If you haven’t seen the trailer or heard the wild true story it’s based on, the eight-episode series explores the bizarre relationship between Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell) and his psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd). Over the course of their series, we see how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into something far more sinister when Herschkopf inserts himself into every part of Marty’s life. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty’s younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf. The series is directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Yellowjackets’: Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty’s Misty is the Most Unhinged Character on TV

Teen Misty is an awkward people pleaser who is used to being the butt of painful jokes. By managing the Yellowjackets’ team, she is adjacent to both greatness and popularity, but still on the sidelines. As an adult, Misty works in a nursing home. When her charges disrespect her, she exhibits a malicious streak and when men seem uninterested in her, she cages them in impossible to refuse situations. The difference between the young and mature Misty is that the older version actually does know how intoxicating it is to be valued. In Yellowjackets Episode 2, she single-handedly corrals the survivors and saves lives.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s ‘True Story’: TV Review

A slick, astonishingly tone-deaf apologia for minor celebrity misbehavior in the era of cancel culture, Netflix’s True Story is the sort of project that, in a different age, would have been made as a 90-minute movie and given an out-of-competition slot at Sundance just to get star Kevin Hart on the festival red carpet. Instead, True Story, which was created by Eric Newman (Narcos), is a padded seven-episode (eight, kinda, but the first two half-hour episodes have been squished into one busy premiere) series with not nearly enough twists and turns to justify a cynical, logic-defying finale unlikely to satisfy anybody. What...
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

The true tale behind ‘The Shrink Next Door’ is a twisted ‘love story’

“The Shrink Next Door” screenwriter has a good idea how she snagged the plum job. “I think the difference was that the other people pitching saw it more in terms of like a ‘Dirty John’ story of a goodie and a baddie, a victim and a villain,” scribe Georgia Pritchett told The Post. “And my approach was, this is a love story that lasted 27 years, longer than most marriages.”
MANHATTAN, NY

