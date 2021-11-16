Is ‘Yellowjackets’ Based on a True Story?

From the moment that podcasts became the hot new venue for watercooler storytelling, it was a forgone conclusion that they'd start getting adapted for TV. Some, like the groundbreaking Serial were expanded into televised documentaries. But others — the ones that played like regular installments of a dishy soap opera — were scooped up for dramatized adaptations. The blockbuster true crime podcast Dirty John was turned into a Bravo TV series, and now, from the same podcast studio comes Apple TV+'s new series The Shrink Next Door, an intriguing true tale reported in podcast form by New York Times journalist Joe Nocera. In adapting the ten-part podcast into an eight-episode TV series, though, we start to see how the podcast medium and that of a streaming TV series may not always be so compatible. Where the podcast leads with the fascinating hook of the story, the TV series builds to that hook, sometimes slowly, turning what had been the audio equivalent of a page-turner turned into yet another streaming dramedy (albeit an incredibly well-cast one) that requires some patience before we get to the good stuff.

