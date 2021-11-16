ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melanie C thinks the Spice Girls are stronger than ever and 'could do Glastonbury'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanie C believes that bond between...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Spice Girls in talks for 2023 tour

The Spice Girls are in confidential talks about a 2023 world tour. Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner were spotted arriving at the Mandeville Hotel in London for a meeting last week and bandmate Mel C reportedly joined in from Los Angeles via Zoom. An insider told The Sun...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

From The Vault: Spice Girls – ‘Say You’ll Be There’

“I’ll give you everything on this I swear, just promise you’ll always be there”. What do you do after releasing a blockbuster debut single and the industry alongside the masses see you as a novelty act? You double up!. This week’s From The Vault pick comes courtesy of Great Britain’s...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Here's Proof That Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship Is Stronger Than Ever

The Simple Life may be over, but Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's friendship is forever. Despite their rocky past, the pair proved that their decades-long bond remains unbroken on Thursday, Nov. 11, when Nicole was spotted at Paris' wedding to Carter Reum. In a photo taken from the nuptials, the two were seen sharing a laugh at the star-studded affair, which was held at the Bel Air, Calif., estate that once belonged to Paris' grandfather. Though Paris stunned in an embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown for her walk down the aisle, she switched into a Ghalia Lav number complete with a bodice and tulle skirt—the second out of three looks of the entire evening—for the reception....
CELEBRITIES
kcrw.com

Adele is stronger than ever as she releases ‘30,’ says music critic

Six years after Adele’s last album, the British superstar is releasing “30” this Friday, a record aptly named for her age when she started songwriting. “Adele is now exceptional. … She's a brand. People know what they're getting when they get an Adele album, and they are more than happy to consume her,” says Chris Molanphy, music critic for Slate.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie C
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Spacious New York Mansion

Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spice Girls
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

2021 MTV EMAs Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks

The 2021 MTV EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Maluma, Måneskin, Yungblud and Kim Petras. Of course, the evening would not be...
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

This year at the American Music Awards, the stars came dressed to impress at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cardi B, the second female rapper in history to do so following Queen Latifah back in 1995. Zoe Wees' fiery hair popped from her all-white outfit. Givēon kept...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Reveals Relationship With Offset Is ‘Stronger’ Than Ever 14 Months After Divorce Filing

After some bumpy patches in the road, Cardi B revealed she and hubby Offset are now “stronger” after welcoming their second child, a boy, in June. Cardi B and Offset have gone through their ups and downs since they crossed paths in what’s speculated to be late 2016, but now, things are apparently “stronger” than ever between the two. Speaking with E! News on Nov. 19, the “Up” rapper revealed where she currently stands with her husband, 29. “We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better,” the 29-year-old said. “I feel like I’ve never been happier.”
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy