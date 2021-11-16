Kristen Stewart: Twilight 'needed' chemistry of me and Robert Pattinson

I’ve always been highly fascinated by and interested in the late Princess Diana. Because of my longstanding interest in her, I was excited to see this film. The most important aspect of any film like this is making sure the actor playing the real life person gets their portrayal right. Lucky for Spencer, Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Diana is very accurate. Stewart really nails both the accent and the look. I enjoyed her performance a great deal and you can tell that Stewart did her homework and took it very seriously. The script, while less impressive than Stewart’s performance, is still interesting enough to hold your attention.

