Vanilla Bean Ride - Lisbon to Pomfret 50.5 Miles

Registration is required for this activity. The Dismal Brook Wildlife Preserve is a Granby Land Trust Property. Our roughly 3-mile hike will take us through pastures, woodlands, wetlands, by Creamer Pond, Dismal Brook, and a cabin. Elevation is approximately 250 feet, and the pace will be relaxed. The trails are well maintained, well-marked, and have the typical Connecticut roots and rocks. Some areas can be muddy. The parking lot is at about 253 Loomis St., North Granby, CT. Look for the Granby Land Trust Sign. Hikers should wear sturdy footwear, dress in layers, and bring water and a snack, as well as sunscreen, insect repellent and a sweater or jacket. Hiking poles are suggested but not required. No children or pets please. Co-Leader welcome. Please arrive by 9:15 am for a prompt start at 9:30 am. There are no bathroom facilities. Bad weather cancels. Limit: 10 Hikers. Registration is required through this AMC Website at https://ct-amc.org/hiking/ Click on the CURRENT HIKE LISTING. Then find and click on the hike in the listing to review the description and register for this hike by clicking on REGISTER NOW. Fill in the required information and press SUBMIT to complete your part of the registration process. The hike leader will then process your submission. In addition, you must also RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, additional information, and correct directions to the trailhead for confirmed registrants. If you need to cancel, please do so at least 48 hours in advance so someone on the wait list can attend.

