ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vanilla Bean Ride - Lisbon to Pomfret 50.5 Miles

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisbon Meadows Park GPS address 39 S Burnham Hwy, Lisbon, CT 06351,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. (RC, RL/HL, Cue, avg 13-15 mph )...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

Dismal Brook Wildlife Preserve, North Granby, 3 miles (Relaxed)

Registration is required for this activity. The Dismal Brook Wildlife Preserve is a Granby Land Trust Property. Our roughly 3-mile hike will take us through pastures, woodlands, wetlands, by Creamer Pond, Dismal Brook, and a cabin. Elevation is approximately 250 feet, and the pace will be relaxed. The trails are well maintained, well-marked, and have the typical Connecticut roots and rocks. Some areas can be muddy. The parking lot is at about 253 Loomis St., North Granby, CT. Look for the Granby Land Trust Sign. Hikers should wear sturdy footwear, dress in layers, and bring water and a snack, as well as sunscreen, insect repellent and a sweater or jacket. Hiking poles are suggested but not required. No children or pets please. Co-Leader welcome. Please arrive by 9:15 am for a prompt start at 9:30 am. There are no bathroom facilities. Bad weather cancels. Limit: 10 Hikers. Registration is required through this AMC Website at https://ct-amc.org/hiking/ Click on the CURRENT HIKE LISTING. Then find and click on the hike in the listing to review the description and register for this hike by clicking on REGISTER NOW. Fill in the required information and press SUBMIT to complete your part of the registration process. The hike leader will then process your submission. In addition, you must also RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, additional information, and correct directions to the trailhead for confirmed registrants. If you need to cancel, please do so at least 48 hours in advance so someone on the wait list can attend.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

CT Appalachian Trail section hike, St John's Ledges to Kent. 4.5 miles. Strenuous Hike.

Registration is required for this activity. This is a beautiful stretch of the Connecticut AT. We will spot cars at the CT Route 341 Kent and drive to our starting point parking below St John's Ledges. The climb begins with a rigorous climb up St. John's Ledges and follows some ridge line views for a while to our highest point , Caleb's Peak. We will stop here for a snack, lunch break. The hike will continue through the deciduous forests of the hills of the Housatonic River and end at the RT 341 Kent parking. Total distance 4.5 miles at Strenuous to Moderate pace. Bring snacks and lunch, 2 Liters of water and appropriate hiking shoes and clothing. the forecast for this Thursday is partly sunny and a high of 63 degrees. An excellent day for hiking. Pre registration on the web. Call me with any questions, Mike Smith 203-537-1282. Start time 8:am . Meet at the parking spots where the AT crosses CT RT 341 , 8 AM, Kent CT . The parking spots are on the shoulder of the HWY.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s and 30s Batona Trail Series Part 1: Bass River S. F. to Evans Bridge Hike

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mount Pisgah, a 9 ish Mile Hike With Hill.

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomfret#Volunteers#Rl Hl#Cue#Covid 19#Amc
outdoors.org

Hiking to NH..... Mount Watatic

Mount Watatic Trailhead. Watatic Southern Terminus. Rindge State Road, Route 119, Ashburnham MA.,. Registration is required for this activity. Hiking to the NH Border with potential views of Wachusett and Boston! Almost 360 views from the summit. Mount Watatic (elevation 1821) via Wapack Loop. On Popular Mechanics list of the 50 most incredible hiking trails in every state, this little local gem will not disappoint. A 3.6 mile trail with an elevation gain of 820 makes for an enjoyable but at the same time not too strenuous hike. This is a loop hike over easy to moderate terrain with some hills, at a moderate pace of 1.5 mph. Following recommendations, we will be going counter clockwise to get the steep bit done at the beginning of the hike. Trails can be muddy after rain. Wind at the summit can be intense... Extra layers recommended. Bring 2 liters of water, snacks or lunch. Depending on weather (will follow up as we get closer) consider multiple layers, hat, gloves, hiking poles. Pets are not allowed. We will follow AMC COVID-19 requirements, which are consistent with local/state guidelines.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Keystone Arch Bridges Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join search for the ghost train on the abandoned Western Railroad, including the six incredible keystone arch bridges built in the 1840's to carry trains over the scenic Westfield river on their way through the Berkshire mountains. About 6 miles; rain/snow cancels. Bring lunch and liquid, clothing layers appropriate to weather, pack, and hiking boots/shoes. Contact leader to register by phone or text. L. Frederick Riotte, 860-836-4648.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Air Line Trail Moderate Hike

Air Line Trail, Commuter Parking Lot at Exit 16 (Rte. 149) off Rte. 2 in Colchester.,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. A moderate 7.5 mile rails-to-trails hike from Rte. 2 in Colchester past Norton...
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt. Toby Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Leaving from the Reservation Road trailhead, we will ascend Mt. Toby via the Sugar Farms Trail, a lesser-used trail that goes past the remains of an old sugar house and some caves that are just off the trail. This trail is mostly flat more than half way, and then rises steeply in the last 3/4 mile. After enjoying a snack/early lunch on the summit, where we hope for stellar views from the fire tower, we will descend on Tower Road. If there has been a lot of rain, short stretches of the Sugar Farms trail can be muddy, so good footwear is a must.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Fall Friday Esplanade Walk - Dorchester Bay (Weekday)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for the second of 4 Friday esplanade walks, enjoying the Fall weather and vistas over the bays and seashores around Great Boston. This will be an "out and back" walk around Dorchester Bay, from Carson Beach to Castle Island. We will walk around 5 miles, at a moderate pace. Further details will be provided to those participants confirmed on the walk.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Full Moon Hike at Borderland State Park

Borderland State Park, 259 Massapoag Ave., North Easton, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Come and hike under a Full Beaver or Frost Moon. We will be hiking about 5 miles on mainly wide flat trails between and around 2 large ponds. In the past we have seen the Full Moon about 90% of the time. It is a wonderous site over the water and meadows. Sturdy Hiking Shoes are a must for the Fall conditions on these sometimes wet and slippery trails. Additional Equipment may be required under changing weather conditions. This trip is not Appropriate for pets. Because of the small Parking area we are limited to 20 participants. Please include in your Registration Email the following information: 1) Date of the Hike you wish to attend. ( I list multiple hikes) 2) Your contact number 3) A description of your latest Hiking experiences.
ASTRONOMY
outdoors.org

OVER 55 - Red Hill 2030'

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on a 5.1 mile round trip hike with 1,750' of elevation gain to a fire tower peak in the heart of the NH Lakes Region. The views from the fire tower are some of the best in the Lakes Region. We plan to hike up and back via the Eagle Cliff Trail using the Teedie Trail for part of the descent. This route does have some steeper ledges at the start of the Eagle Cliff Trail but we will bypass the ledges on the way down by using the Teedie Trail. We plan on hiking at a slow to moderate pace. Participants must have recent hiking experience and proper cold weather gear (hat, mittens/gloves, fleece jacket, outer shell, gaiters, rain gear, waterproof boots that cover the ankles and TRACTION). We expect to encounter ice and possibly snow at this time of year. This is a great hike for those who want to get in shape for winter hiking or those 3 season hiker who might want to try hiking in colder weather. Safety is our major concern and if conditions get icy we will use the Teedie for both ways. Note that AMC policy requires that leaders be fully vaccinated and participants must be vaccinated or get a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the event.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
outdoors.org

Blue Hills Ponkapaog Pond Loop Family Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Boston Family Outings for a moderate, 5-mile hike around Ponkapoag Pond in the DCR Blue Hills Reservation. Given that not every child will be vaccinated, all participants and leaders will bring and wear their own face coverings (masks). This is flat terrain with minimal elevation gain, and suitable for most school aged kids. We will begin near the golf course and plan 2+hours for the loop. Highlights include the Atlantic White Cedar swamp and the rustic AMC campground area, plus hopefully some fun wildlife sightings. This hike is recommended for ages 5+ due to mileage. Under 5 kids only with prior permission from leader. Cost is free, but pre-registration is required. To register click on the "Register Now" Button above or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://regi.amcboston.org/event/3038 Questions Contact: Chao at chaoranxie@gmail.com, 6172370880.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy