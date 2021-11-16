ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How James Denton Persuaded Teri Hatcher to Join Him in ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ (VIDEO)

By Jim Halterman, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 7 days ago

It’s true that Teri Hatcher and James Denton have played a married couple before: Their Desperate Housewives characters, Susan Mayer and Mike Delfino, tied the knot before the soapy hit series ended...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

'Desperate Housewives' stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton talk reuniting for holiday movie

"Desperate Housewives" stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton are reuniting for the first time since leaving Wisteria Lane nearly 10 years ago. The duo told "Good Morning America" that sharing the screen again for "A Kiss Before Christmas," their new Hallmark Channel holiday film airing Sunday, was something they "just slipped right back into" chemistry-wise.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Surprising Job Teri Hatcher Had Before She Got Famous

Teri Hatcher became America's sweetheart (and one of the "sexiest women in the world") over the course of her career, thanks to roles like Susan Mayer in "Desperate Housewives." The actor first solidified her place in Hollywood in the 1990s, when the star joined the cast of "Lois and Clark" as Superman's girlfriend. The series ran from 1993 to 1997 and catapulted Hatcher into stardom. Of her memorable roles, the actor appeared in one episode of "Seinfeld" playing on her "sexiest woman" persona and making a joke about her chest with the infamous line, "They're real, and they're spectacular."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Denton
Person
Teri Hatcher
TheHDRoom

Watch Hallmark’s ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ Live or Later

A Desperate Housewives reunion is in full effect in Hallmark’s A Kiss Before Christmas. James Denton, Teri Hatcher and Marilu Henner star in this new 2021 holiday movie that changes reality with a ticking clock to beat before the changes become permanent. Your first chance to watch and enjoy A...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Christmas#Join Him
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nikki Bella Reveals Relationship With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev Was 'Rocky' for a While

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev may be in a good place in their relationship now, but it hasn't always been that way. According to Us Weekly, Bella recently shared that she and her fiancé went through a rough patch. She explained that since they were apart while filming their respective shows, America's Got Talent: Extreme and Dancing With the Stars, their relationship, unfortunately, hit a snag.
WWE
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Natalie Wood's sister says Christopher Walken spoke to detectives working her reopened case, but made them promise not to reveal what he said

The circumstances around Natalie Wood's 1981 death have long been the focus of intense speculation. The actress was yachting with her husband and co-star Christopher Walken when she disappeared and drowned. In an interview, Natalie's sister, Lana Wood, told Insider that she doesn't hold Walken responsible. The 1981 drowning death...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'DWTS': Tyra Banks' Latest Awkward Exchange Has Fans Cringing

Tyra Banks is going strong in her second season as Dancing With the Stars host. Although, during Monday night's episode, she had a bit of an awkward moment with judge Bruno Tonioli. After Olivia Jade Giannulli's performance to Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls," Tonioli remarked that there was no "fat" in her routine. In response, Banks played on the title of the song and said that Giannulli was performing for those out there who could relate to Queen's track, including herself. On Twitter, DWTS viewers weren't very appreciative of the fact that Banks inserted herself in that narrative, and they made sure to voice those very concerns.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy