How James Denton Persuaded Teri Hatcher to Join Him in ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ (VIDEO)

Teri Hatcher became America's sweetheart (and one of the "sexiest women in the world") over the course of her career, thanks to roles like Susan Mayer in "Desperate Housewives." The actor first solidified her place in Hollywood in the 1990s, when the star joined the cast of "Lois and Clark" as Superman's girlfriend. The series ran from 1993 to 1997 and catapulted Hatcher into stardom. Of her memorable roles, the actor appeared in one episode of "Seinfeld" playing on her "sexiest woman" persona and making a joke about her chest with the infamous line, "They're real, and they're spectacular."

