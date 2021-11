BOISE - With the launch of a new public records management program, one of the Idaho State Police's most frequently used services is easier and more convenient for the public. Beginning November 15, 2021, all requests for public records will be completed by simply clicking on the Public Records Request tab on the Idaho State Police website, isp.idaho.gov. The request will be immediately forwarded to ISP public records custodians.

