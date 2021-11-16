ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

By Debra Dolan
wwnytv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAITHERSBURG, Md. (Gray News) – Nearly 100 elementary school students in Maryland were given an incorrect dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine during a clinic held at the...

www.wwnytv.com

Tish Marks
5d ago

I wish the government would stop these mandates and leave these children alone for lab data and studies this is so wrong, so what happens if one those children die, what they gone say sorry and sweep it under the rug and say the child had COVID.

