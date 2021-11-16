ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New PSA with Lady Gaga brings awareness to Women’s Heart Health

By Sally Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nm7hw_0cyMTnwb00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a lot of star power behind a new national awareness campaign to encourage women to get their hearts checked.

The PSA featuring Lady Gaga’s song “The Cure” is at the heart of the campaign from The Women’s Heart Alliance created by Barbra Streisand and two doctors including New York City cardiologist Dr. Holly Andersen.

“It’s a message that says women can have it all and we do it all but we can also have heart attacks,” said Dr. Andersen while describing the video set to air nationwide and on social media.

She says women suffer symptoms of a heart attack that can be more subtle than symptoms men experience.

“Forty percent of women who have heart attacks don’t have chest pain. Women are more likely to have pain from the back, the arm or jaw or a sense of indigestion or overwhelming fatigue.”

The Women’s Heart Alliance — a non-profit aims to solely serve the millions of women in the U.S. living with or at risk for heart disease. Dr. Anderson says rates are rising in young women, including women in their 30s and 40s who are dying from the disease.

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for women in the United States.

“The incidence of stroke peripartum for women around child birth has gone up 100% over the last decade. So despite our advances in medicine death rates from heart disease is increasing the fastest among young women and this is tragic,” said Dr. Anderson. “We have to do a better job.”

The PSA highlights the need for women to know the risk factors for heart disease and to pay attention to their heart health.

Click here to watch the PSA: “ Women can have it all. Even Heart Disease. #GetHeartChecked .”

