Calling Chris Daughtry Stepdaughter's Death a Homicide Would Be 'Premature'—DA

As American Idol alum Chris Daughtry and the rest of his family grieves the loss of 25-year-old Hannah Price, authorities continue the investigation into her shocking death. Sources directly in contact with the Daughtry family recently confirmed to TMZ that detectives said the case appears to be a homicide. The insiders also claimed that Price's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested and taken to Fentress County Jail on Friday, November 12 — the day that authorities discovered Daughtry's daughter dead in her Tennessee apartment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO