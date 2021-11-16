ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Calling Chris Daughtry Stepdaughter's Death a Homicide Would Be 'Premature'—DA

By Ryan Smith
 6 days ago
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter, Hannah Price, was found dead in her Tennessee home on November 11 at the age of...

Chris Daughtry Daughter: New Update About Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

The death of 25-year-old Hannah Price, daughter of rock singer Chris Daughtry, is currently not being treated as a homicide, new sources say. Authorities found Hannah found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee home in Fentress County on Friday, Nov 12. Since then, TMZ reported that detectives told Daughtry and his family that she was a victim of homicide. However, the District Attorney of Fentress County, Jared Effler, debunked that claim earlier today.
Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
New Details of Chris Daughtry’s Daughter Hannah’s Death Investigation

Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price, 25, was found dead at her Nashville home on Friday, and now prosecutors are speaking out about the investigation. The 8th District Tennessee District Attorney’s office tells TMZ, "This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible."
Chris Daughtry's Daughter's Boyfriend In Police Custody As Authorities Reportedly Suspect Her Death Was A Homicide

As American Idol alum Chris Daughtry and the rest of his family grieves the loss of 25-year-old Hannah Price, authorities continue the investigation into her shocking death. Sources directly in contact with the Daughtry family recently confirmed to TMZ that detectives said the case appears to be a homicide. The insiders also claimed that Price's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested and taken to Fentress County Jail on Friday, November 12 — the day that authorities discovered Daughtry's daughter dead in her Tennessee apartment.
Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah Price had a tragic past

Singer Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old stepdaughter was apparently injured before she was found dead inside her Tennessee home, her mother said on social media. It’s unclear what caused the death of Hannah Price, whose final few years were fraught with trouble, including the suicide of her biological father, being shot in the face during an apparent gang attack, and an arrest in an April road rage incident.
