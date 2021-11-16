ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

The Laurendine family connections runs inside and out at Mississippi College

By Blake Levine
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303n5n_0cyMTXlr00

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Laurendine family is all over Mississippi College.

The dad, Tommy Laurendine is the offensive coordinator for the football team.

The mom, Shawna Laurendine is the head volleyball coach.

The two daughters, Lexie and Lakin are both volleyball players, Lexie at MC and Lakin at Jackson Academy.

Their connection is competitive, but also of love that creates a special bond at the school and at home.

