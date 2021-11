A felon who possessed a firearm pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joshua Brown, age 49, from Iowa City was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. At the plea hearing, Brown admitted that, on July 18, 2020, he knowingly possessed a pistol after having been convicted of two crimes punishable by more than one year of imprisonment. Brown admitted he had prior convictions for unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon in Johnson County in 1995 and possession of a firearm by a felon in Cedar County in 1996.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO