FBI working to identify man who may know child sexual assault victim
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is working to identify an unknown man who may have information about the identify of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Investigators said initial video of the man, known as John Doe 45, shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The data embedded within the video files indicated the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.
John Doe 45 is described as a white man with brown hair, a brown moustache, and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video.
If you have any information, submit a tip online or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
