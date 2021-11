I suppose many have seen the recent Netflix blockbuster series “Squid Game,” and if not have at least heard of it, and are planning to watch it soon. The show has been a big hit worldwide, with people fascinated by its different themes. Although I can write pages on the wonderful artistic elements of "Squid Game", I am here to focus and highlight the forgotten concepts that the show tried to resurface back to its audience. The clearest one to me was uncovering the downsides of the capitalist world we live in today.

