After 39 years in Poland the last few weeks have been some of the hardest in Dr Arsalan Azzaddin’s career. Head of the emergency department at Bielsk Podlaski hospital, the physician has treated dozens of people who have crossed the treacherous border between Belarus and Poland and walked through freezing forests in the hope of seeking asylum in the European Union.“They are usually in a very bad condition, dehydration and hypothermia mostly. Many have had bruises on their body which they said were from the Belarusian border police,” he told The Independent. “It’s been a real tragedy for me....

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO